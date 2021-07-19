Tokyo Olympics 2020: Shuttlers PV Sindhu, Sharath Kamal And Others Begin Training

With few days left for the Tokyo Olympics, the Indian badminton and table tennis contingent has already started the training in Tokyo. Shuttlers PV Sindhu and Sai Praneeth were seen practicing in the court with their coach Park Tae Sang. Furthermore, paddlers Sharath Kamal and Sathiyan Gnanasekaran also started their training in the table tennis court.

Indian contingent training for Tokyo Olympics

Indian contingent that reached Japan after departing on July 17 checked in at the airport and were found negative with COVID-19. Later, they were sent to the Olympics Games Village and now the players have already started training for their games. According to ANI, Men’s doubles pair of Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy began training with their coach Mathias Boe.

Similarly, archers Atanu Das, Tarundeep Rai, Praveen Jadhav, and Deepika Kumari started their training on Monday.

Olympics silver medalist PV Sindhu has been given an easier path in the upcoming Tokyo Olympics. She is selected in Group J of women's singles. Sindhu will be seen locking horns against Hongkong's Cheung Ngan Yi and Israel's Ksenia Polikarpova.

Tokyo Olympics 2021

The Tokyo Olympics 2020 has been scheduled under an emergency in the COVID-19 pandemic. It will start on July 23 and is scheduled till August 8. Athletes from all the participating countries have already started reaching the venue and are undergoing proper training. The first batch of India’s Olympic bound contingent reached Tokyo on July 18th including athletes from archery, badminton, table tennis, hockey, judo, gymnastics, swimming, and weight lifting.

Meanwhile, Archery will be hosting five events in the upcoming Tokyo Olympics with men’s individual, women’s individual, men’s team, women’s team, and mixed team. The event will get underway from July 23 and it will run up to July 31.

Archery is one such event where India is yet to win a medal at the Olympics. However, India is pretty much confident about winning this time as all the qualified competitors have given outstanding performances in their previous competitions. This is a proud moment for India who will be bringing around 119 athletes to the Tokyo Olympics.

(With inputs from ANI)

