Tokyo Olympics Badminton Live Updates: PV Sindhu To Face Cheung Ngan For Round Of 16 Berth

PV Sindhu will be facing Hong Kong's Cheung Ngan Yi in the women's badminton singles group stage game of the Tokyo Olympics 2020 on Wednesday. The Rio Olympics silver medalist would be hoping to top the group with another win.

PV Sindhu had beaten Israel's Ksenia Polikarpova 21-7, 21-10 on Sunday and will be hoping to continue the winning run.

Tokyo Olympics 2020: What's at stake for PV Sindhu?

If PV Sindhu does succeed in outperforming the 34th ranked Cheung Ngan Yi, then she would make it to the knockouts. In short, a win here would earn her a place in the Round of 16 clash which would also bring her a step closer to medal contention.

However, the question is can PV Sindhu overcome her Hong Kong counterpart?

Tokyo Olympics 2020: PV Sindhu vs Cheung Ngan Yi: Head-to-head records

When it comes to the overall head-to-head records, the odds are completely against Cheung Ngan Yi as PV Sindhu enjoys an undisputed 5-0 lead and would be eager to make it 6-0 on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, after her emphatic win on Sunday, PV Sindhu would be oozing with confidence as she heads into the second round of the women's singles badminton.

PV Sindhu had an outstanding run at the 2016 edition of the quadrennial event before going down to Spain's Carolina Marin in the gold medal match. The shuttler is now aiming for her second successive Olympic medal and would be eager to keep her winning run intact. But, more importantly, she would be hoping to go one better and clinch the gold this time around.

After winning her first-round match after breaking a little sweat, the current world champion would be hoping to overcome bigger hurdles in her path ahead.

At the same time, PV Sindhu is also the last hope in Indian badminton speaking about the ongoing Tokyo Olympics along with Sai Praneet in the men's singles. On Tuesday, the men's doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Ranikreddy and Chirag Shetty bowed out despite winning their final group game 21-17,21-19 against the British pair of Ben Lane and Sean Vendy.