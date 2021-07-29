Tokyo Olympics: Badminton World No. 1 Duo Gideon And Sukamuljo Crash Out Of Quarter Finals

In another major upset at the Tokyo Olympics 2020, badminton world number one Indonesian men's doubles duo, Marcus Gideon and Kevin Sukamuljo, was knocked out of the Tokyo Games after suffering a surprise defeat in their quarter-final match against the Malaysian pair Aaron Chia and Wook Yik Soh here at Musashino Forest Plaza - Court 2 on Thursday, July 29. The pair overcame the monumental challenge of defeating the Indonesian duo in 33 minutes and won 21-14, 21-17.

Gideon and Sukamuljo never gained any momentum from the beginning as the Malaysians were in comfortable control of the game and dominated them for over 13 minutes in the first set as they won 21-14. The Indonesian defence, which is normally impregnable, was this time ripped apart by Chia and Soh as they hammered smashes on them in the second set as well.

Best match of Soh's career

"I really can't believe we won, especially at the Olympics. We've never beaten them. This is the best match of my career," Soh was quoted as saying by the Badminton World Federation (BWF).

"Our on-court communication gave us a lot of confidence. We discussed every point, the mental side of things was very clear to play every shot."

"Nobody expected this but we are quite satisfied with our performance. We will play with the same spirit in the next round. We tried to nullify their strong points and focused more on our attacking game. And we were confident," added Chia.

Gideon said in his post-match conference that the occasion got to them, stating that they were under a lot of pressure from before the match had started and that they were not feeling good. He said that the Malaysian duo played as though they had nothing to lose and played well while they kept attacking them. Gideon then said that he and his partner underperformed and that the pressure of the Olympics got to them and so they just could not play well.

Up next in the semi-finals for Chia and Soh are the Chinese shuttlers Li Junhui and Liu Yuchen on Friday, July 30.

(Inputs from several agencies)

(Image Credits: @bwfmedia - Twitter)