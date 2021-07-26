Tokyo Olympics: Chirag Shetty And Satwiksai Raj Lose To World No. 1 Indonesian Pair

India’s Satwiksai Raj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty lost to World No. 1 Marcus Gideon and Kevin Sukamuljo of Indonesia and suffered a 21-13, 21-12 loss in their second group stage of the men’s doubles badminton competition at the Tokyo Olympics on Monday. After a statement victory against the World No. 3 Lee Yang and Wang Chi-Lin of the Chinese Taipei, the highly acclaimed Indian pair was up against the top-ranked men’s pair in the world at the Musashino Forest Sport Plaza.

Promising early signs in the game

The Indian duo started the first set well with intense exchanges and powerful drives. The Indonesians looked shell-shocked for the opening minutes of the game but they soon stepped up and gave no room to breathe to the Indians. Marcus Gideon showcased excellent technique with deep returns to stretch the court while Kevin Sukamuljo used his power to finish the moves and rack up the points.

India could not match Indonesian composure and focus

The game looked to be in balance at 7-7, but the Indonesians smelled fear and attacked the Indian duo with more intensity and opened up an 11-7 lead, which ended up at 18-11. The officials halted the match for some time as Chirag Shetty required medical attention after colliding with Satwiksai Raj Rankireddy. When the game resumed, the top-ranked needed just another 17 minutes to finalise the set. The Indians were again brilliant in the opening exchanges of the second game as Saiwiksairaj Rankireddy delivered drives from the backcourt.

The Indian team matched the Indonesians in the initial exchanges of the second game and gave hope of a turnaround. But Marcus Gideon and Kevin Sukamuljo showed wrath when it mattered and raced out to an 11-8 lead at the break before winding up the victory in the next half hour. As the Indonesians won, it finalised their place in the quarter-finals of the Tokyo Olympics. All is not lost for India as they can still reach the last eight by beating Great Britain. They are represented by Ben Lane and Sean Vendy and will be playing against team India in the final group stage game on Tuesday.

(Inputs: ANI)