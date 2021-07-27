Tokyo Olympics: Chirag Shetty, Satwiksai Raj Rankireddy Bow Out Despite Winning Last Match

India's hope of winning a badminton medal at the Tokyo Olympics in the men's doubles category came to an end after the doubles pair Chirag Shetty and Satwiksai Raj Rankireddy crashed out despite winning their match against Ben Lane and Sean Vendy of Great Britain with a score of 21-17 and 21-19. The pair were handed a difficult group and despite that, the youngsters gave their opponents a run for their money whenever they stepped onto the court.

Tokyo Olympics: Why did Chirag Shetty and Satwiksai Raj Rankireddy crash out?

The pair started their campaign with a victory over the World No. 3 Lee Yang and Wang Chi-Lin of the Chinese Taipei, but the duo lost their previous match against world No.1 Indonesian pair Kevin Sanjaya Sukamuljo and Marcus Fernaldi Gideon in straight games 21-13, 21-12. The loss meant they had to rely on other results to work in favour in order to advance into the quarterfinal stage. After losing to the Indonesian pair Shetty had said, "We started well in both the first and second games. In the second, we had a key point leading 6-3 and we were on top, it was our point, but we somehow messed it up and they played well, and from there we gave up some easy points and that frustrated us."

Sometimes sports brings you at a spot where no matter what you do, you will fall a bit short in the end. But it's been a terrific journey for @Shettychirag04 & @satwiksairaj and entire nation is proud of the way you have played



Talking about the match, Satwik said, "They are more steady now than before. Their service was really brilliant today. We couldn't do anything about their service. We tried but we couldn't find a way, and it's the same story from before against them. We couldn't find a way."

However, Lee Yang and Wang Chi-Lin went onto beat Kevin Sanjaya Sukamuljo and Marcus Fernaldi Gideon 21-18, 15-21, 21-17. The Indian duo who upset the World No. 3 pair in three games, won four games and lost three in the league stages. The Indonesian pair claimed five games and conceded just two games, while World No. 3 Chinese Taipei duo won five games and lost three. The difference of one game meant that the Indian pair was pushed to the third spot and even before their final match started they were already knocked out of medal contention.

(With inputs from ANI)

Image: BAI media/ Twitter