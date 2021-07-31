Tokyo Olympics: How PV Sindhu Can Beat Tai Tzu Ying To Compete For Gold, Head 2 Head Stats

PV Sindhu is just two matches away from achieving the dream of winning an Olympic Gold but to reach the goal she will have to get past the biggest hurdle in form of World No 1 Tai Tzu Ying. Sindhu brought an end to the Japanese challenge in Women's singles beating Akane Yamaguchi on Friday, however, overcoming Tai Tzu Ying challenge is a different game altogether. PV Sindhu vs Tai Tzu Ying live-action is set to begin at 3:20 PM PM IST. Here's a look at how PV Sindhu can overcome Tai Tzu Ying to make it to the Olympic final for the second consecutive year.

Who is Tai Tzu Ying?

Tai Tzu Ying is the current World No.1 and has been seeded second in the ongoing Olympics. She has one Asian Games gold, two Asian Championship gold, three All England Titles, and five BWF World Superseries titles. However, she is yet to win a World Championship or an Olympic medal. Tai Tzu Ying world records include staying at the top of the Badminton World rankings for most weeks in BWF history.

How PV Sindhu can overcome Tai Tzu Ying hurdle

Sindhu has been aggressive with her game in the tournament so far and should continue to do so against Tai Tzu Ying. If the Indian shuttler allows her opponent to settle down and play her shots it would be difficult to beat her. Just like the previous match against Akane Yamaguchi, Sindhu should use the tactic of making Tai Tzu Ying move around the court and also use her hard smash to penetrate her opponent's defence.

The Indian shuttler showed in the previous match how well she has improved her game on the frontcourt and that would be really important against World no 1. Another aspect where Sindhu can dominate Tai Tzu Ying is by dictating the pace of the game and also take the chances coming in her way. Tai Tzu Ying will be under pressure to win an Olympic medal, while Sindhu has already won a silver medal at Rio Olympics. If the Indian shuttler can take an early advantage over her opponent, there are chances that Tai Tzu Ying could crack under pressure which will only benefit Sindhu and increase her chance of having a shot at Olympic glory once again.

PV Sindhu vs Tai Tzu Ying Head to Head Stats

Sindhu and Ying have faced each other 18 times so far in which Ying has won the battle 13 times, while Sindhu has just managed to beat her 5 times. In fact, the Indian shuttler has lost the last three matches against Tai Tzu Ying, including one in 2021 in Thailand in the BWF World Tour Finals. The Indian last won against her in 2019 in the World Championship final. Sindhu had beaten Tai Tzu Ying at the Rio 2016 Olympics in straight games 21-13, 21-15.

Image: AP/ PTI