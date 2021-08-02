Tokyo Olympics: PV Sindhu Credits Coach Park Tae-Sang For Bronze, Says 'have Learnt A Lot'

PV Sindhu revealed what was her mindset after she was out of the gold medal race post a 21-18, 21-12 Chinese Taipei’s Tai Tzu-Ying in the semi-finals of the women's singles badminton event at the ongoing Tokyo Olympics on Saturday.

The defeat meant that PV Sindhu, who had clinched silver at the previous edition in Rio, had to settle for a bronze medal provided she won her third-place play-off match against China's Bing Jiao which she did in style with an emphatic 21-13,21-15 win.

Tokyo Olympics: PV Sindhu reveals how she took her S/F loss in the right spirit

"It was a bit hard after the semi-finals, it was sad, but the next day I woke up to give my best. I am happy to have won a medal for my country", said PV Sindhu during virtual a press briefing that also had her coach Park Tae-Sang beside her.

"Though I lost in the semis, I still had a chance to clinch the bronze. I credit my coach for all the hard work. I have learned a lot", the double Olympic medalist added.

Tokyo Olympics: PV Sindhu successfully manages a podium finish

Coming off from a defeat from Tai Tzu Ying of Chinese Taipei in the semi-final match on Saturday, PV Sindhu brought her A-game against her Chinese counterpart and played aggressively throughout in the bronze medal match. In fact, Sindhu in her first set defeated He Bing Jiao by 21-13. In the second game, Sindhu completely outplayed her Chinese counterpart and won the second game by 21-15. Sindhu's bronze is the second medal for India at this year's Olympics after Mirabai Chanu's silver in weightlifting.

PV Sindhu, who played aggressively throughout the match, finished the game in two sets. The level of domination was such that Sindhu played a body smash on He Bing Jiao to which the Chinese shuttler had no answer. On Saturday, PV Sindhu's father PV Ramana speaking to Republic TV had advised her daughter to be careful when she will face He Bing Jiao. Following the bronze win, Ramana thanked the government of India as well as her well-wishers for the support lend to her.