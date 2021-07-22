Tokyo Olympics: Sai Praneeth, Chirag Shetty Share 'pic Of The Day' With Novak Djokovic

With the Tokyo Olympics 2020 just a day away from starting, the Opening Ceremony scheduled for July 23, the atmosphere at the Games seems to be a thrilling one for the athletes, and many of them making their first appearances at the Games. With most of the athletes already at the Games that means that a lot of the star names are also there and Indian shuttles B Sai Praneeth had a moment where he was left star-struck when he crossed paths with men's tennis world number one Novak Djokovic.

Praneeth asked the Serbian for a picture and shared it with his fans on his Twitter with the caption "Pic of the day"

Chirag Shetty was also able to grab a quick selfie with the tennis ace.

Shetty is representing India at the Tokyo Olympics in Badminton with Satwiksairaj Rankireddy in the men's doubles. The pair qualified for the Tokyo Games, after ending up ninth in the men's doubles ranking.

Djokovic aims for 'Golden Slam'

Djokovic arrives at the Olympics with the aim of becoming the first male tennis player to complete the Golden Slam - winning all four Grand Slams and an Olympic gold medal. He also is aiming to win all four Grand Slams in the same calendar year and the gold medal at the Tokyo Games having already bagged the first three, Australian Open, French Open, and Wimbledon Championship, Grand slams of the year and now having his eyes set on the Olympic Gold and then the US Open.

Only Indian qualifier for men's singles badminton

As for Praneeth, he is the only Indian to qualify for the men's badminton singles competition at the Tokyo Olympics. He is seeded 13 and has been placed in Group D. He became the first Indian male shuttler in 36 years to win a bronze medal in the BWF World Championships in 2019 after Prakash Padukone won in 1983. Praneeth was also honoured with the Arjuna Award in 2019 and in 2017 he had won the Singapore Open Super Series and became only the fourth Indian to win a superseries title after Saina Nehwal, Srikanth Kidambi, and PV Sindhu.

The Tokyo Olympics 2020 will get underway from July 23 and is scheduled to end on August 8. The first batch of India’s Olympic contingent reached Tokyo on July 18 including athletes from archery, badminton, table tennis, hockey (men and women's teams), judo, gymnastics, swimming, and weight lifting.

(Image Credits: @BAI_Media - Twitter)