Tokyo Olympics: 'Sticking To Basics' Comes To Benefit For The Duo Satwiksairaj And Chirag

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty caused a major upset in the badminton men's doubles by beating the world's number three ranked duo of Wang Chi-Lin and Lee Yang 21-16, 16-21, 27-25 in the Group A game at the Musashino Forest Court 3. According to Satwik, he and his partner focused on sticking to the basics in their opening match at the Tokyo Olympics.

"I was thinking we don't want to put pressure on ourselves. We had made some mistakes in the past few tournaments, especially at the closing stages. We wanted to stick to the basics, just serve and get ready, let them earn the point. We just wanted to stick to the basics, just serve and get ready, let them earn the point. We just wanted to come here and enjoy our first Olympics. It doesn't matter who you are playing," the Badminton World Federation quoted Satwiksairaj as saying.

Lin and Wang "pair to beat" says Chirag

On the other hand, Chirag said, "They are the pair to beat as they won back-to-back events in Thailand. We didn't do well in the Swiss Open and All England. Really happy to come here and win our first match."

Talking about their surprise defeat in the opening round of the Tokyo Olympics, Wang Chi-Lin said, "We were nervous in the beginning and we changed our style in the second game. We didn't feel any pressure, but we feel we have to play much better than we did today. We are in a tough group, so we have to step up our level."

The Indian duo brought their best form to the court and took the first game 21-16 as the two from Chinese Taipei had no answers to what was being thrown at them.

In the second set, the duo of Lee and Wang staged a comeback as they won 21-16 to send the match into the third and final set.

Chirag and Satwik came out all guns blazing and took the game to them as they ended up winning it 27-25 making it the best way to start the Tokyo Games for them.

Up next for the Indian duo is the world number one duo of Marcus Fernaldi Gideon and Kevin Sanjaya Sukamuljo from Indonesia, with the match to be played on Monday, July 26.

(Image Credits: @BAI_Media - Twitter)