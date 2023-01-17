Viktor Axelsen Everywhere But Top Shuttlers Feel He Can Be Beaten

Olympic and world champion Viktor Axelsen has shown absolute dominance as he ruled international badminton in 2022.

The towering Dane has shown no signs of vulnerability, as he lost only thrice last season and started the year by retaining the Malaysia Open Super 1000 tournament title.

So how do you beat him? "Huh! I think every player is struggling against that. I don't know what to say; it is not only me who feels that way," world No. 3 Anthony Sinisuka Ginting from Indonesia told PTI on Tuesday.

It was Ginting, who Axelsen had beaten in the final of the season-ending BWF World Tour Finals.

The world No. 1 from Odense won eight titles in 2022, including the World Championships, All England and World Tour Finals. He started the year with another dominating show, winning in straight games all his matches after a three-game opener in Kuala Lumpur.

"I won't say he is unbeatable, but yes now he is playing at a good level; he is very confident and consistent and playing at a different level than any other player at the moment," said Lakshya Sen, who had defeated Axelsen in the German Open semifinals.

"But if I look at him as an opponent, and prepare and give my absolute best, I will have a chance to win." Axelsen's epic winning streak of 39 matches was ended by 2021 world champion Loh Kean Yew in his hometown, Odense when the Singaporean defeated him in the quarter-finals of the Denmark Open Super 750 in October.

But it proved just an aberration as the Dane went on to win the French Open Super 750. He suffered a loss against HS Prannoy in the group stages of the World Tour Finals but it didn't matter as he claimed the title in December.

"At the moment Viktor is a strong opponent but I think my players have a chance to win against him. The only thing is the strategy. I think, in any competition, they can do it," Indonesia's singles coach Irwansyah said.

"It is always difficult to play against someone like Viktor who is tall but people will get used to it as well, sooner others will be able to win." Axelsen is the first men's singles player to win seven Super Series in a single season, eclipsing the four crowns achieved by the legendary Lin Dan, Lee Chong Wei and Kidambi Srikanth, an opponent the Dane will face in the India Open opener.

Apart from Axelsen, only Ginting (2) and Shi Yuqi (2) could win more than one title in 2022.

Former world No. 2 Shi Yuqi of China, a 2018 World Championships silver medallist, who might take on Axelsen in the second round, remains confident about his chances.

"He always wins matches, right. But it doesn't mean his level is up (higher) than us."

Image: AP

