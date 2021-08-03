Watch: Denmark's Viktor Axelsen In Floods Of Tears After Winning Gold At Tokyo Olympics

Denmark shuttler Viktor Axelsen finally achieved the goal he had set for himself ahead of the Tokyo Olympics 2020 which was to win the Gold medal. Viktor Axelsen gold medal match in the men's singles Olympics badminton competition saw him dethrone China's Chen Long in the final. Axelsen won the match 21-15, 21-12. Axelsen, who won bronze at the 2016 Rio Olympics went down in tears after winning the Gold medal.

Tokyo Olympics 2020: Viktor Axelsen cries after capturing Olympic gold

After missing out on the Gold medal in Rio five years back, Viktor Axelsen Tokyo Olympics performance has been nothing short of exceptional. The Danish shuttler did not drop even a single game during the entire event. The 4th seed topped the group before defeating Wang Tzu-wei, Shi Yuqi and Kevin Cordon en route to the final. Viktor Axelsen gold medal feat meant Chen failed to become the second Chinese man in a row to win back-to-back Olympics in the sport. Lin Dan won gold at the 2008 Beijing and 2012 London Games.



Other Badminton results at Tokyo Olympics

Earlier Monday, Indonesia’s Anthony Sinisuka Ginting won the bronze medal, ending the surprising run of Kevin Cordon of Guatemala. One bright spot in Tokyo for China was Chen Yu Fei, who won gold in a thrilling women’s match against Taiwan’s Tai Tzu-Ying. China had taken four straight golds in women’s singles until Rio, when Carolina Marin of Spain won. Marin did not defend her title because of a knee injury.

In women’s doubles, the unseeded Greysia Polii and Apriyani Rahayu of Indonesia upset China’s Chen Qing Chen and Jia Yi Fan, 2-0. China had won a remarkable five straight golds in women’s doubles before losing at Rio to a Japanese pair. In men’s doubles, Taiwan’s Lee Yang and Wang Chi-Lin, who were unseeded, swept China’s Li Jun Hui and Liu Yu Chen for gold. China had won gold in the event at London and Rio. Gold was assured in mixed doubles as two Chinese teams met: Wang Yi Lyu and Huang Dong Ping edged Zheng Si Wei and Huang Ya Qiong, 2-1.

