Watch: Goosebumps All Over As Indian Team Chants 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' After Thomas Cup Win

The Indian sporting community is currently celebrating the country's maiden Thomas Cup title, as the Indian men’s badminton team defeated Indonesia 3-0 on Sunday and won the prestigious tournament. While the day started with Lakshya Sen’s win, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty took India’s lead to 2-0, before Kidambi Srikanth’s victory sealed the 3-0 win for India. As Srikanth won the match, the entire Indian squad erupted in celebration and were also seen chanting ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’.

In a video going viral on social media, the entire Indian unit can be seen forming a circle inside the court before chanting the patriotic slogan.

One of the fans wrote, “Goosebumps !! Our players chant's " Bharat Mata ki jay " After History created #TeamIndia #ThomasCup #ThomasCup2022”.

Watch Team India's celebrations after the win:

Historic win for India in Thomas Cup. Bharat knocked down 14 times champion Indonesia the #ThomasCup



Bharat mata ki jai 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/4R8ahAIXEo — Soulwhisper 🪔 💫✨ (@Soulwhisper15) May 15, 2022

India's journey to the Thomas Cup 2022 title win

During the finals on Sunday, India were off to a flying start in the finals of the Thomas Cup 2022, currently underway in Bangkok after 20-year-old Indian shuttler, Lakshya Sen earned a three-set victory over Indonesia’s Anthony Sinisuka Ginting. Satwik Sairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty won the men’s doubles match by 18-21, 23-21 and 21-19 against Mohammad Ahsan and Kevin Sanjaya Sukamuljo. Srikanth, meanwhile, earned a 21-15, 23-21 victory against Christie to take India to glory.

India achieved the historic feat after defeating Indonesia, Denmark, and Malaysia along the way, who have been the champions of the tournament multiple times. India earlier stormed into the finals of Thomas Cup 2022 after winning 3-2 against Denmark in the semi-final on Friday. On Thursday, India claimed a 3-2 victory over Malaysia to seal a semi-final berth.

The India men's team received praises and congratulatory messages from all corners for India following their historic feat. Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his wishes, while Sports Minister Anurag Thakur made a big announcement on the occasion. Thakur announced that the Indian team will be awarded a cash prize of Rs 1 crore for its achievement.

After PM Modi's congratulatory message, the players thanked the Prime Minister for his wishes and hailed him for inspiring players to give it their all for the country.

Image: @Soulwhisper15/@IndiainGuyana/Twitter