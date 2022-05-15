WATCH: India Stun 14-time Champions Indonesia To Win 1st-ever Thomas Cup Title In 73 Years

Team India scripted history on Sunday by lifting their first Thomas Cup when they defeated 14-time champions Indonesia in the finals by an emphatic scoreline of 3-0. The legendary Indonesian team was left stunned as the Indian team dished out a performance for the ages.

Their team comprised of World Championship medalist Lakshya sen, former world number one Kidambi Srikanth and world no.8 doubles duo of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty. Here is a look at Team India's winning moment in the Thomas Cup 2022 final, a moment that would be remembered for years to come.

The video in the Tweet below summarises the emotions of all Indians after the men's team defeated 14-time champions Indonesia to win their maiden Thomas Cup title. One can see Team India was sent into ecstasy when Kidambi Srikanth won the match point against Asian Games gold medallist Jonathan Christie to seal the victory.

How did India win their maiden Thomas Cup title?

Even though the 20-year-old Lakshya Sen had a slow start in the knockout stages, he found his own when it mattered most as he gave the Indian team a 1-0 lead with a fantatsic comeback victory. He defeated world number five Anthony Sinisuka Ginting 8-21, 21-17, 21-16, in what was a brilliant show of skill and temperament.

Sen's performance was followed up by the country's best doubles pair of Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy showcasing their nerves of steel by saving four match points in the second game to outwit the Indonesian duo of Kevin Sanjaya Sukamuljo and Mohammad Ahsan 18-21, 23-21, 21-19, in what was a cracking three-set thriller.

With a 2-0 lead in the Thomas Cup 2022 final, the stage was set for former world number one Kidambi Srikanth to showcase all his experience and skill in helping the team get over the line. In the second singles match, Srikanth produced a dominating performance by outclassing Jonathan Christie 21-15, 23-21 in just 48 minutes.

Following an exemplary show of skill and mettle, the Indian team have now set the stage for far more success in the future.