WATCH: PM Modi Dials Indian Badminton Team After Groundbreaking Win At Thomas Cup 2022

Following Team India's maiden Thomas Cup title win on Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi contacted the team and congratulated them for scripting history.

Vidit Dhawan
PM Modi lauds Thomas Cup winners

Image: PTI, Twitter@NarendraModi


Following Team India's maiden Thomas Cup title win on Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi contacted the team and congratulated them for scripting history. The team comprising world championship medalist Lakshya Sen, former world number one Kidambi Srikanth and world no.8 doubles duo of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty in the finals were at the top of their game on May 15, 2022, as they produced a memorable performance to outwit 14-time champions Indonesia.

PM Modi interacts with Thomas Cup winning team

As seen in the video below, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a long conversation with the Thomas Cup-winning team who scripted history by defeating 14-time champions Indonesia on Sunday. PM Modi began the conversation by congratulating the team and telling them that they reached a stage where India never reached previously.

He then asked the team when did they think that they could go on to lift the title, to which Kidambi Srikanth and the rest replied, "After quarter-finals we thought that the win was within sight and that we must win." The PM then had a special conversation with Lakshya Sen, who could be seen giving a timid reaction. Sen explained to Prime Minister Narendra Modi that while Team India has not had the best of history at the Thomas Cup, their initial victories gave them the confidence that they could defeat any opposition.

PM Modi then congratulated the team once again and told them that the players must come and meet him. Indian team thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the sports authority for launching the TOPS scheme, which has helped them significantly and given them the opportunity to showcase their talent. Srikanth believes that the way India is growing in the field of sports, they are likely to produce many more champions in the future.

How has PM Modi and sporting authorities helped Team India?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the sporting authorties of India have helped create a new tradition of encouraging sportspersons personally. Several athletes during the Olympics had explained how they were moved when PM Modi personally spoke to them and inspired them, irrespective of the outcome.

And now Prime Minister Narendra Modi has once again demonstrated his commitment to motivating sportspersons by taking time to speak to the badminton team that created history at the Thomas Cup by winning it for the first time and beating 14-time champions Indonesia.

Considering how Indian sports has grown recently, fans can expect to see success in many more disciplines, as the new initiatives of the government have proven to yield better results.

