WATCH: PV Sindhu Returns To Delhi After Her Historic Olympic Feat; Thankful To Coaches

Star shuttler PV Sindhu arrived at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi on Tuesday amid large fanfare after her historic triumph at the Tokyo Olympics. She became the first Indian woman to win two individual Olympic medals after defeating China at Tokyo Olympics and on Sunday, August 1.

On her arrival to the national capital, PV Sindhu, in a brief interaction with the media, thanked her coaches for her historic achievement. The 26-year-old Badminton star from Hyderabad said this was a 'happy moment' for her.

"I am very happy and excited. I am thankful to everyone including the Badminton Association for supporting and encouraging me. This is a happy moment," Sindhu told ANI.

Olympic medallist PV Sindhu and her coach Park Tae-Sang welcomed by the general secretary of Badminton Association of India, Ajay Singhania, in Delhi pic.twitter.com/eioEBPBhvd — ANI (@ANI) August 3, 2021

#WATCH PV Sindhu and her coach welcomed at the Delhi airport; Sindhu bagged a bronze medal in women's singles badminton at #TokyoOlympics pic.twitter.com/6UORPFX851 — ANI (@ANI) August 3, 2021

PV Sindhu rewarded Rs 30 Lakhs

After the Indian ace shuttler won a bronze medal at Tokyo Olympics, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday announced a cash reward for the shuttler. The CM has directed officials to give a cash reward of Rs 30 lakhs to PV Sindhu, as per the State Sports Policy. Earlier, CM Reddy met Sindhu before she left for the event.

The Andhra Pradesh government has also sanctioned two acres of land for setting up a Badminton Academy at Visakhapatnam, with the motive of improving the sports talent in the state.

After defeating China's He Bing Jiao in the ongoing women's singles badminton, Sindhu won her first bronze medal at Tokyo Olympics 2020. She defeated Bing Jiao by 21-3, 21-15 in the bronze match that lasted for 52 minutes.

Earlier, she returned with a silver medal at Rio Olympics 2016 and has now become the second Indian athlete after wrestler Sushil Kumar to win two individual Olympic medals.