Who Is PV Sindhu's Coach Park Tae-Sang? Here's All You Need To Know About Him

India's badminton star PV Sindhu on Sunday made history by winning the bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics the first woman athlete to win two medals at the Olympic event in a row. PV Sindhu had won a silver medal at the 2016 Rio Olympics. The Indian shuttler's victory also gave the country its second medal in the Olympic games. PV Sindhu's coach in Olympics Park Tae-Sang was ecstatic as Sindhu downed China's Bing Jiao by 21-13,21-15.

Tokyo Olympics: Who is PV Sindhu's coach Park Tae-Sang?

The South Korean had clinched two mixed team bronze medals at the Sudirman Cup (1999, 2007) and the Asian Games gold medal in 2002 during his international career as a player before turning to coach in 2013. He served as a national coach of the Korean badminton team for five years from 2013 to 2018 before being roped in for the coaching role for Indian shuttles.

Park had represented his nation at the Athens Olympics in 2004. He failed to win the medal at the event after being knocked out in the quarter-finals of the men's singles event. Speaking to PTI, PV Sindhu's coach said that the bronze medal won by the Indian shuttler not only fulfilled the aspirations of India but also realised his own dream of claiming an Olympic medal.

Back to back Olympic medals for PV Sindhu! Defeats Bing Jiao to be the 2nd Indian athlete to win 2 individual Olympics medals.

He said "It is the first time that India badminton player has won two Olympic medals in badminton, so it is a great achievement not only for Sindhu but also a big moment for my teaching life. It is an important moment for my leadership career because as a player and coach I never won an Olympic medal. So it is a first for me too. I am very happy, can't express myself,".

PV Sindhu's coach in Olympics Park Tae-Sang started coaching the Indian shuttler after South Korean coach Kim Ji-Hyun resigned in September 2019. Until 2019, Sindhu had been training under Hyun, who was part of the Indian badminton coaching staff. However, Following the arrival of Park, Sindhu then shifted her base to Gachibowli stadium in Hyderabad and since then the rapport built the Indian shuttler and coach has been them achieve success.

PV Sindhu thanks family for the support

Following her win over China's China's Bing Jiao in the 6th Bronze medal match, Sindhu said that she was on cloud nine after working hard for this moment all these years. She said, "I'm really happy and I think I've done really well. It's a proud moment getting a medal for my country. I'm on cloud nine. Worked hard for so many years. I think I've done really well. I had a lot of emotions going through me - should I be happy that I won bronze or sad that I lost the opportunity to play in the final?".

The multiple-time Olympic medalist also thanked her family for the support they showed to her till now. Giving credit to her family Sindhu said "My family worked hard for me and put in a lot of effort so I'm very thankful. Indian fans showed me their love &support& I'm very thankful to each and every one of them.

