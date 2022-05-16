'Words Fail Me But I Tried': Kidambi Srikanth Pens Emotional Note On Thomas Cup Win

Kidambi Srikanth had an outstanding Thomas Cup tournament where the Indian ace shuttler stayed unbeaten throughout the tournament and win the trophy for the country. India blanked Indonesia 3-0 with Kidambi Srikanth helping take the team across the finish line with a victory over Jonatan Christie in the final. The World Championship silver medallist took to his social media account and shared his thoughts regarding the Thomas Cup victory.

Kidambi Srikanth pens emotional note after India wins Thomas Cup

Kidambi Srikanth was elated with the way the team performed throughout the Thomas Cup 2022 tournament. Sharing this thought over the team's victory Srikanth penned down a note which stated, "I don't know where to begin this. The journey to this podium is nothing short of once in a lifetime experience. This has been the result of pure mental strength and resilience. As a sportsperson, i have seen more losses than wins but this will remain closest to my heart because of the team and my boys".

He further said, " They bestowed upon me a great honour and chose me as their captain but i must say i learnt more than i lead this team. I know that the next generation is in safe hands and leadership like we are. I am immensely blessed and humbled to be on a prestigious podium that an Indian never stood on before. This may have been the first but i assure you it won't be the last.

Thomas Cup 2022: India vs Indonesia match highlights

The India vs Indonesia final saw India take the lead with Lakshya Sen ended his losing streak with an 8-21 21-17 21-16 win over world no.5 Anthony Sinisuka. Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy then beat Mohammad Ahsan and Kevin Sanjaya Sukamuljo 18-21 23-21 21-19 giving India a 2-0 lead in the final. In the first set Christie tied the game at 8-8 having won 6 consecutive points. However, Kidambi Srikanth fought his way back to take 11-9 lead during the first break of the match. After the break, it was one-way traffic as the Indian shuttler won six straight points to rap up the first set 21-15.

The second set witnessed the match swinging both the ways however it was Kidambi Srikanth who took 11-8 lead at the interval. Both the players battle for points post-break tying the game at 18-18. However, it was Srikanth who prevailed between the two sealing the match with a fantastic smash to win the second set 23-21 and with that the match as well.