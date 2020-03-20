The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

1994 Warriors Roster, 1994 NBA Playoffs, 1993-94 Stats In NBA's Latest Throwback Video

Basketball News

1994 Golden State Warriors roster: Tim Hardaway, Billy Owens and Chris Webber were all beaten by Charles Barkley-led Phoenix Suns in the 1994 NBA playoffs.

Written By Daniel Arambur | Mumbai | Updated On:
1994 warriors roster

The Golden State Warriors team went up against Phoenix Suns in the 1994 NBA playoffs. Tim Hardaway, Billy Owens and Chris Webber were all up against an in-form Charles Barkley, who swept aside the Warriors in three-straight games. This would be their final playoff appearance until 2007. Have a look at the 1994 Warriors roster, which boasted the likes of Tim Hardaway and Billy Owens.

Also Read | Was Neymar in Money Heist? Which episodes does the PSG superstar feature in?

1994 NBA playoffs: 1994 Warriors roster

Victor Alexander, Manute Bol, Chris Gatling, Tom Gugliotta, Tim Hardaway, Rod Higgins, Keith Jennings, Tim Legler, Ryan Lorthridge, Donyell Marshall, Dwayne Morton, Chris Mullin, Ricky Pierce, Carlos Rogers, Clifford Rozier, Rony Seikaly, Latrell Sprewell, David Wood.

Also Read | LeBron James dunk on Jason Terry is still considered the best move of his NBA career

1994 NBA playoffs and 1994 Warriors roster

Despite boasting some strong names on the 1994 Warriors roster, GSW were swept aside by the Phoenix Suns in three straight games in the 1994 NBA playoffs. Charles Barkley was clearly too much to handle as he led the Suns to the next round with an impressive display across all three games. You can watch the Suns vs Warriors 1994 NBA playoffs clash on NBA TV.

Also Read | Does LeBron James have coronavirus? Latest health update on the Lakers star

1994 NBA playoffs: Phoenix Suns vs Golden State Warriors

Also Read | LeBron James chest tattoo in honour of Lakers legend Kobe Bryant and its meaning

1994 NBA playoffs: Charles Barkley vs Tim Hardaway

Also Read | Inter Milan's Skriniar opens up on playing alongside Man United star Bruno Fernandes

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
Nirbhaya
NIRBHAYA CASE: THE FINAL 24 HOURS
Peter Mukerjea
PETER MUKERJEA WALKS OUT OF JAIL
Russia
RUSSIA FMBA: '3 PROTOTYPE VACCINES'
Rangan Gogoi
ARNAB'S REPLY TO JUSTICE GOGOI
Virender Sehwag
SEHWAG LAUDS 'JANTA CURFEW'
Sourav Ganguly
GANGULY'S TRIBUTE TO PK BANERJEE