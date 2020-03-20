1994 Warriors Roster, 1994 NBA Playoffs, 1993-94 Stats In NBA's Latest Throwback Video

The Golden State Warriors team went up against Phoenix Suns in the 1994 NBA playoffs. Tim Hardaway, Billy Owens and Chris Webber were all up against an in-form Charles Barkley, who swept aside the Warriors in three-straight games. This would be their final playoff appearance until 2007. Have a look at the 1994 Warriors roster, which boasted the likes of Tim Hardaway and Billy Owens.

1994 NBA playoffs: 1994 Warriors roster

Victor Alexander, Manute Bol, Chris Gatling, Tom Gugliotta, Tim Hardaway, Rod Higgins, Keith Jennings, Tim Legler, Ryan Lorthridge, Donyell Marshall, Dwayne Morton, Chris Mullin, Ricky Pierce, Carlos Rogers, Clifford Rozier, Rony Seikaly, Latrell Sprewell, David Wood.

1994 NBA playoffs and 1994 Warriors roster

Despite boasting some strong names on the 1994 Warriors roster, GSW were swept aside by the Phoenix Suns in three straight games in the 1994 NBA playoffs. Charles Barkley was clearly too much to handle as he led the Suns to the next round with an impressive display across all three games. You can watch the Suns vs Warriors 1994 NBA playoffs clash on NBA TV.

We’ve got an action-packed schedule on NBA TV! 🍿 pic.twitter.com/BIXrYqvuQM — NBA TV (@NBATV) March 19, 2020

1994 NBA playoffs: Phoenix Suns vs Golden State Warriors

I cannot wait to watch this game at 11pm tonight on @NBATV!



Game 3 of the 1994 Western Conference first round playoffs - Suns vs Warriors



Barkley: 56 PTS, 14 REB, 4 AST

KJ: 18 PTS, 12 AST, 5 REB

Majerle: 24 PTS



Webber: 16 PTS, 13 AST, 8 REB

Mullin: 30 PTS

Spreewell: 27 PTS — Colin (@CM1661) March 20, 2020

1994 NBA playoffs: Charles Barkley vs Tim Hardaway

For those of you sleeping on Charles Barkley, here is Chuck dropping 50+ Points against GSW in the 1st Round of the 1994 Playoffs:



56 Points

14 Rebounds

4 Assists

3 Steals

1 Block



74 FG%

3/4 3PM

7/9 FTMpic.twitter.com/zatI6VJ3c6 — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) March 6, 2020

