2022 NBA All-Star Roster: Check Out Which Players Made The Starters And Reserves List

The NBA on Friday released the full roster for the upcoming 2022 NBA All-Star which is set to be played on February 20 in Cleveland. The NBA all-star team will witness LeBron James leading the Western Conference, while Kevin Durant was named as the captain of the Eastern Conference team.

The likes of Kevin Durant, Joel Embiid, Giannis Antetokounmpo, DeMar DeRozan, Trae Young, LeBron James, Nikola Jokic, Ja Morant and Stephen Curry will be on the court while the list also includes a couple of first-timers in form of Andrew Wiggins, Fred VanVleet and Darius Garland.

2022 NBA All-Star starters and reserves list

The James-led Western Conference starters consist of Ja Morant, Andrew Wiggins, Nikola Jokic, and Stephen Curry, while the Durant-led Eastern Conference will see Giannis Antetokounmpo, Demar Derozan, Joel Embiid, and Trae Young taking the starting spot.

The reserves list for the 2022 NBA All-Star Eastern Conference team has been headlined by Jimmy Butler of Miami Heat, Darius Garland from Cleveland Cavaliers, James Harden of Brooklyn Nets, Zach LaVine of Chicago Bulls, Khris Middleton from Milwaukee Bucks, Jayson Tatum from Boston Celtics and Fred VanVleet from Toronto Raptors

The reserve list of the Western Conference is headlined by the Phoenix Suns duo of Chris Paul and Devin Booker, while the list also comprises of Luka Doncic of Dallas Mavericks, Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell from Utah Jazz, Draymond Green of Golden State Warriors and Karl-Anthony Towns from Minnesota Timberwolves.

The reserves will join the All-Star starters who were announced last week. These players will complete the pool of All-Stars, who will then be drafted by either Team LeBron or Team Durant.