2023 NBA Drafts: Things You Need To Know About Schedule, Order Of Picks And Live Streaming

Why you're reading this: It is that time of the year again when ahead of the start of the NBA season, the limelight is thrown on the upcoming talent acquisition process, and potential stars of the Hard Maple are picked by the franchises. Yes! the NBA drafts 2023 have arrived. The iconic Barclays Center will host the 2-day event. As fans you could watch the fresh crop of talent make their first move in their international journey live. How? let's contemplate that.

3 Things you need to know

This will be the 77th edition of the annual NBA draft

NBA Draft 2023 will take place at Barcylays Center

Victor Wembanyama could become the top pick

NBA Draft 2023

This 2023 NBA Draft will consist of 58 picks instead of the usual 60 because of the loss of the Chicago Bulls and Philadelphia 76ers from 2nd round picks for violating the Tempering rules during free agency. San Antonia Spurs are lined up in front of the draw and could rope in Victor Wembanyama, who is seen as a generational talent. So, with the basics being set let's find out the when and where details of NBA Draft 2023.

When is the NBA Draft 2023?

The NBA Draft 2023 will take place on June 22 and 23, 2023. In India, it will be June 23 and June 24, because of the time difference. This will be the 9th time in 10 years that the home of the Brooklyn Nets will host the 2-round affair

What time the NBA Draft 2023 will start?

For fans in the Pacific Time (PT) zone, the draft will commence at 5 p.m. PT. Australian fans can tune in on Friday, June 23, at 10 a.m. Australian Eastern Standard Time (AEST). In India, fans have to wake up early at 5:30 AM to watch the proceedings live

What time the NBA Draft 2023 will start in India?

How to watch NBA Draft 2023 live in India?

The live telecast of NBA Draft 2023 will not take place in India. But the summary of the Drafts will be provided through an exclusive show on JioCinema App.

How to watch NBA Draft 2023 live in the US?

Both rounds will be televised on ESPN and ABC (first-round only) on Thursday and Friday night. It will also be available to stream via the ESPN app

How to watch NBA Draft 2023 live in the UK?