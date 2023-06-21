2023 NBA Drafts: Things You Need To Know About Schedule, Order Of Picks And Live Streaming

Quick links:
Victor Wembanyama set to become the first Draft pick (Image: AP)
Why you're reading this: It is that time of the year again when ahead of the start of the NBA season, the limelight is thrown on the upcoming talent acquisition process, and potential stars of the Hard Maple are picked by the franchises. Yes! the NBA drafts 2023 have arrived. The iconic Barclays Center will host the 2-day event. As fans you could watch the fresh crop of talent make their first move in their international journey live. How? let's contemplate that.
This 2023 NBA Draft will consist of 58 picks instead of the usual 60 because of the loss of the Chicago Bulls and Philadelphia 76ers from 2nd round picks for violating the Tempering rules during free agency. San Antonia Spurs are lined up in front of the draw and could rope in Victor Wembanyama, who is seen as a generational talent. So, with the basics being set let's find out the when and where details of NBA Draft 2023.
