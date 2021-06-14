76ers vs Hawks prediction, live stream details and Game 4 preview

The Philadelphia 76ers will lock horns against the Atlanta Hawks in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals of the NBA Playoffs 2021. The game will be played at the State Farm Arena, Atlanta and is scheduled to be contested on Monday, June 14 at 7:30 PM [Tuesday, June 15 at 5:00 AM IST]. Here is a look at the 76ers vs Hawks prediction, Game 4 preview and the 76ers vs Hawks live stream details.

Less than 24 hours until game time.



Playoff shirts courtesy of @ChickfilA will be available to all fans in attendance! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/03sL37qijt — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) June 14, 2021

76ers vs Hawks Game 4 preview

Atlanta have been riding high on confidence after their first-round performance against the Knicks. They managed to take a 1-0 lead only to lose two back to back games to the 76ers. Trae Young has been sensational for the Hawks and has carried them throughout the series, delivering phenomenal performances throughout the NBA Playoffs 2021. Young has averaged 28.8 PPG and 9.8 APG in the Hawks' Playoff run and they will be hoping that their star player delivers another big performance in Game 4. Bogdanovic and Capela have also looked really good and have been a good support to Trae throughout the series. This is a must-win game for the Hawks as a loss here would put the 76ers in control of the series.

.@TheTraeYoung notched 28 PTS & 8 AST in Game 3.



🎥 Presented by @KumhoTireUSA pic.twitter.com/QrS2E40e4e — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) June 12, 2021

The Philadelphia 76ers finished 1st seed in the Eastern Conference and have managed to carry their brilliance into the postseason as they beat the Wizards 4-1 in the first-round series and have looked great in the battle against the Hawks. Joel Embiid, who continues to play with a torn meniscus has been inspirational for the 76ers and has averaged 28.9 PPG in the Playoffs. He has been dominant in this series and is currently averaging 35.3 points against the Hawks. Game 4 will be a crucial game for both teams because the Hawks will try and save the series with a win here but the 76ers will try and take a 3-1 lead as the matchup heads to Philly for Game 5.

76ers vs Hawks Game 5 schedule

Game 5: Philadelphia 76ers vs Atlanta Hawks

Wednesday, June 16 at 7:30 PM [Thursday, June 17 at 5:00 AM IST]

76ers vs Hawks prediction

The 76ers have looked like a changed side this season since Doc Rivers took up the job. Players like Tobias Harris, Mattise Thybulle and Ben Simmons all stepped up in the absence of Joel Embiid. Considering the form of Joel Embiid and the momentum they have coming into the game, we predict a win for the 76ers in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference semis.

76ers vs Hawks live stream: How to watch 76ers vs Hawks on TV

The game will be nationally broadcasted by ESPN and TNT. The stream will also be available on ESPN's digital platforms. NBA games will air on the TSN network in Canada. This game will not be broadcasted by Star Sports in India. Indian fans will have to buy the NBA League pass to watch the game on the official NBA app or the website.

