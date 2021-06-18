76ers Vs Hawks Prediction, Live Stream Details And Game 6 Preview

The Philadelphia 76ers will faceoff against Atlanta Hawks in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals of the NBA Playoffs 2021. The game will be played at the State Farm Arena and is scheduled for Friday, June 18 at 7:30 PM [Saturday, June 19 at 5:00 AM]. Here is a look at the 76ers vs Hawks prediction, head to head record and the 76ers vs Hawks live stream details ahead of Game 6.

76ers vs Hawks Game 6 preview

After battling through a 26-point deficit, the Hawks will be running high on confidence ahead of their home game against the 76ers. Once again it was Trae Young who stole the show as the young guard went off for 39 points. Throughout the game, Young kept racking points with his brilliant floater which he has used a lot in this series. John Collins also stepped up in Game 5 with 19 points which included some big dunks which helped the Hawks cut down the big lead the Sixers had.

The biggest positive from Game 5 for the Hawks was their brilliance in defense, which stopped the 76ers from scoring. As the series moves to Atlanta, the Hawks will be hoping for a big night from key players like Lou Williams and Gallinari to help the team steer through victory to reach the Conference Finals for the first time since 2016.

Philadelphia had a splendid first-half, but no one other than Seth Curry and Joel Embiid looked good in the second half which led to them losing their 26-point lead. Embiid has been inspirational in this series, the centre has averaged 32 PPG against the Hawks while playing with a torn meniscus. After an outstanding regular season where they finished top seed, the 76ers will be hoping to keep their season alive by dragging the series to Game 7.

76ers vs Hawks head to head

The two teams met 3 times in the regular season. Philly came out victorious in 2 out of those games. This fixture has seen both the teams square off 387 times, Philly has won 196 times as compared to the 191 wins the Hawks have over them.

76ers vs Hawks live stream details

76ers vs Hawks Game 6 will be broadcasted nationally by ESPN and TNT. This game will not be broadcasted on Star Sports in India. Fans can watch the game by buying the NBA League Pass on the official NBA app and website.

76ers vs Hawks prediction

Trae Young has been in great form this series. The Hawks have looked like a team on a mission and have shown resilience every time they are down. Considering all of that, we predict a win for the Atlanta Hawks over their Eastern Conference rivals.

