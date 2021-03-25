76ers Vs Lakers Live Stream: How To Watch NBA Live? Prediction, Team News

Eastern Conference leaders Philadelphia 76ers will take on the defending champions Los Angeles Lakers in what promises to be a pulsating NBA regular season clash on Thursday night. The game will be played at the Staples Center and will begin at 7:30 AM IST on Friday, March 26. Here's a look at how to watch NBA live, 76ers vs Lakers live stream details, team news and our game prediction for the same.

NBA standings: 76ers vs Lakers prediction and preview

Eastern Conference leaders Philadelphia 76ers will have their tails up when they travel to the Staples Center to take on the Los Angeles Lakers. Despite the absence of starters Joel Embiid and Seth Curry, the 76ers find themselves in the midst of a three-game winning run and have won nine of their last 10 games in the NBA. The latest of their wins came against the Golden State Warriors, who failed to turn up in the absence of talisman Stephen Curry. For Philly, Tobias Harris top-scored with 25 points, while Ben Simmons chipped in with 22 points in what was a comfortable 108-98 win in the end. Courtesy of the win, the 76ers still remain top of the East, 1.5 games ahead of championship contenders Brooklyn Nets.

As for the Los Angeles Lakers, the defending champions have been marred by injuries that have seen them slump in the Western Conference standings. The Lakers are on a three-game losing streak, and with star men LeBron James and Anthony Davis both out injured, the defending champions are staring at a tough few weeks ahead. The Lakers fell to a 128-111 defeat at the New Orleans Pelicans last time out, with none of the players on the day hitting the 20 point mark. The 76ers would fancy their chances against the Lakers, and look to further strengthen their position for the top seed in the East.

76ers vs Lakers team news: Injured and doubtful players

Philadelphia 76ers: Seth Curry, Joel Embiid (out), Danny Green (day-to-day)

Seth Curry, Joel Embiid (out), Danny Green (day-to-day) Los Angeles Lakers: LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Marc Gasol (out)

76ers vs Lakers team news: Predicted starting line-ups

Philadelphia 76ers: Ben Simmons, Shake Milton, Danny Green, Tobias Harris, Tony Bradley

Ben Simmons, Shake Milton, Danny Green, Tobias Harris, Tony Bradley Los Angeles Lakers: Dennis Schroder, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Kyle Kuzma, Markieff Morris, Montrezl Harrell

How to watch NBA live in India?

To answer the 'how to watch 76ers vs Lakers live stream' query, fans in India can watch the NBA live stream on the NBA App. However, one will need to purchase the NBA League Pass for the same. The pass will enable fans to watch multiple matches along with replays, highlights and much more exclusive content. There will be no live broadcast of the NBA this season in India. The 76ers vs Lakers live stream will begin at 7:30 AM IST on Friday, March 26. NBA live scores can also be found on the official website and Google.

