76ers Vs Lakers Live Streaming Details, How To Watch NBA Game Live & Team News

The Injury-hit Philadelphia 76ers will conclude their trip to Los Angeles when they face the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday night (Wednesday IST). After narrowly losing to the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday night (Monday IST), 76ers will have another tough fixture against the LeBron James-led Lakers. Here are the 76ers vs Lakers live streaming details, team previews and game schedule.

Also Read | Illinois Rewards Underwood With 3-year Contract Extension

76ers vs Lakers live streaming: game schedule

Venue: Staples Center

Date: Tuesday night, March 3, 2020 (Wednesday, March 4, 2020, IST)

Time: 10:00 PM ET (8:30 AM IST)

76ers vs Lakers live streaming: team previews

The injuries keep mounting for the 76ers as key players Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid are expected to miss the crucial tie against the Lakers. Already 9-22 (win-loss) on the road, 76ers have been poor away from the Wells Fargo Arena. However, a 28-2 record at home means that the 76ers still have a hold over a playoffs berth in the Eastern Conference.

Meanwhile, Lakers are coming off an impressive 122-114 win over New Orleans Pelicans. They are currently the best side in the Western Conference with a 46-13 record and will enter as favourites against the 76ers. However, Lakers do have injury issues of their own as Anthony Davis is listed questionable for the game with a sore knee.

Also Read | Steph Curry G League Practice Causes Steve Kerr To Tease 10-day Contract For Warriors Star

76ers vs Lakers live streaming: squads

76ers

Jonah Bolden, Trey Burke, Joel Embiid, James Ennis III, Tobias Harris, Al Horford, Furkan Korkmaz, Shake Milton, Raul Neto, Kyle O'Quinn, Norvel Pelle, Josh Richardson, Mike Scott, Marial Shayok, Ben Simmons, Zhaire Smith and Matisse Thybulle.

Lakers

Anthony Davis, Lebron James, JaVale McGee, Avery Bradley, Danny Green, Kyle Kuzma, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Dwight Howard, Rajon Rondo, Alex Caruso, Troy Daniels, Jared Dudley, Quinn Cook

76ers vs Lakers live streaming: injury news

76ers: Josh Richardson (concussion), Ben Simmons (back), Joel Embiid (shoulder)

Lakers: Alex Caruso (hamstring), Anthony Davis (knee)

Also Read | NBA To Teams: Avoid High-fives As Virus Concern Grows

76ers vs Lakers live streaming: How to watch 76ers vs Lakers live stream online?

Fans in India can watch the 76ers vs Lakers live stream using the FanCode app. Through subscription, fans can watch NBA games live or on-demand for the entirety of the 2019-20 season. Viewers will have to tune in to FanCode at 8:30 AM IST on Wednesday, March 3, 2020. While FanCode recommends the app, their website can also be accessed for the 76ers vs Lakers live stream online.

76ers vs Lakers live streaming: How to catch the 76ers vs Lakers live stream online

Viewers can watch the 76ers vs Lakers live stream online on the Sony LIV app through a subscription. Premium membership is required to view sports content on the Sony LIV app. The subscription cost for the same is ₹199 per month.

76ers vs Lakers live streaming: 76ers vs Lakers live telecast in India

The 76ers vs Lakers live telecast in India will be on Sony Ten Network at 8:30 AM IST on Wednesday.

Also Read | Heat Stun Bucks 105-89, Holding Antetokounmpo To 13 Points