76ers Vs Lakers Live Streaming Details, How To Watch NBA Game Live & Team News

The Injury-hit Philadelphia 76ers will conclude their trip to Los Angeles when they face the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday night (Wednesday IST). After narrowly losing to the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday night (Monday IST), 76ers will have another tough fixture against the LeBron James-led Lakers. Here are the 76ers vs Lakers live streaming details, team previews and game schedule.
Staying put in Los Angeles. #LakeShow pic.twitter.com/dpl4aDVKu4— Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) March 2, 2020
Venue: Staples Center
Date: Tuesday night, March 3, 2020 (Wednesday, March 4, 2020, IST)
Time: 10:00 PM ET (8:30 AM IST)
The injuries keep mounting for the 76ers as key players Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid are expected to miss the crucial tie against the Lakers. Already 9-22 (win-loss) on the road, 76ers have been poor away from the Wells Fargo Arena. However, a 28-2 record at home means that the 76ers still have a hold over a playoffs berth in the Eastern Conference.
Meanwhile, Lakers are coming off an impressive 122-114 win over New Orleans Pelicans. They are currently the best side in the Western Conference with a 46-13 record and will enter as favourites against the 76ers. However, Lakers do have injury issues of their own as Anthony Davis is listed questionable for the game with a sore knee.
Jonah Bolden, Trey Burke, Joel Embiid, James Ennis III, Tobias Harris, Al Horford, Furkan Korkmaz, Shake Milton, Raul Neto, Kyle O'Quinn, Norvel Pelle, Josh Richardson, Mike Scott, Marial Shayok, Ben Simmons, Zhaire Smith and Matisse Thybulle.
Anthony Davis, Lebron James, JaVale McGee, Avery Bradley, Danny Green, Kyle Kuzma, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Dwight Howard, Rajon Rondo, Alex Caruso, Troy Daniels, Jared Dudley, Quinn Cook
76ers: Josh Richardson (concussion), Ben Simmons (back), Joel Embiid (shoulder)
Lakers: Alex Caruso (hamstring), Anthony Davis (knee)
Fans in India can watch the 76ers vs Lakers live stream using the FanCode app. Through subscription, fans can watch NBA games live or on-demand for the entirety of the 2019-20 season. Viewers will have to tune in to FanCode at 8:30 AM IST on Wednesday, March 3, 2020. While FanCode recommends the app, their website can also be accessed for the 76ers vs Lakers live stream online.
Viewers can watch the 76ers vs Lakers live stream online on the Sony LIV app through a subscription. Premium membership is required to view sports content on the Sony LIV app. The subscription cost for the same is ₹199 per month.
The 76ers vs Lakers live telecast in India will be on Sony Ten Network at 8:30 AM IST on Wednesday.
