76ers Vs Magic Live Stream Details; How To Watch NBA Live In USA And India

The Philadelphia 76ers and Orlando Magic will continue their campaign at the NBA bubble with a matchup on Friday, August 7, 6:30 PM EST (Saturday, August 8, 4 AM IST). The 76ers last defeated thee Washington Wizards and are currently ranked sixth in the Eastern Conference standings with a 41-27 win-loss record. The Magic follow the Brooklyn Nets with a 32-37 record and are placed third in the East.

How to watch NBA live: Philadelphia 76ers vs Magic live stream details

The Philadelphia 76ers and Orlando Magic game is among the select few NBA games which will be broadcast nationally. The game will broadcast by ESPN in the USA, while fans in India can watch the game on Sony Six. It will be locally televised in the USA on NBCS Philadelphia.

Apart from the TV broadcast, fans can view the game on live streaming sites. US fans can stream the game via YouTube TV, Sling TV, fuboTV or an AT&T TV NOW subscription, which offer NBA TV in their plan. In India, the Sony LIV app and FanCode offer access to games for viewers with a subscription. Currently, FanCode is India's first NBA live streaming partner. The app will deliver live and on-demand access to select games during the resumed season, including the playoffs and the finals. Fans all over the world can also buy the NBA League Pass to stream every game at the NBA bubble.

76ers vs Magic live stream: What time is 76ers vs Magic?

Date: Friday, August 7, 6:30 PM EST (Saturday, August 8, 4 AM IST)

Location: NBA Campus at Walt Disney World -- Orlando, Florida

TV: TNT (USA), Sony Six (India)

Philadelphia 76ers vs Magic team news and preview

The 76ers will be entering the game without Ben Simmons (knee injury), who is sidelined but placed on day-to-day. Simmons, along with Joel Embiid, were key players for the 76ers to aim for a deep playoff run. Embiid led the team to victory against the Wizards, scoring 30 points, 11 rebounds and 3 assists. The team is at a 2-1 record in the bubble.

During the Magic's loss to the Nets, Evan Fournier scored 15 points for the team. The Magic will be without Aaron Gordon, who is suffering from left hamstring tightness. While his injury is not as serious as Simmons', he is expected to miss the game against the Sixers.

(Image source: NBA official site)