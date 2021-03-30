76ers Vs Nuggets Prediction: How To Watch 76ers Vs Nuggets Live? NBA Live Stream Details

Eastern Conference leaders Philadelphia 76ers will take on the Denver Nuggets in what promises to be a pulsating NBA regular season clash on Tuesday night. The game will be played at the Ball Arena and will begin at 6:30 AM IST on Wednesday, March 31. Here's a look at how to watch 76ers vs Nuggets live stream details, team news and our game prediction for the same.

NBA standings: 76ers vs Nuggets prediction and game preview

The Philadelphia 76ers have been the team to beat in the NBA this season, and are atop the Eastern Conference NBA standings, maintaining safe distance over nearest challenges the Brooklyn Nets. The 76ers had eight of their last nine games, of which were four in a row before their defeat to the Los Angeles Clippers. Tobias Harris scored a game-high 29 points, but it wasn't enough as Philly stumbled to a 122-112 defeat in the continued absence of star man Joel Embiid.

On the other hand, the Denver Nuggets have been in fine form in recent times, winning seven of their last 10 games including back to back wins over the New Orleans Pelicans and the Atlanta Hawks. The win over the latter saw Michael Porter Jr and Nikola Jokic both register double-doubles in an emphatic 24 point win. The Nuggets are fifth in the Western Conference standings and are looking close in on defending champions Los Angeles Lakers at fourth, but the 76ers pose a stern test. The visitors will be favourites for the clash, but Denver have shown their hot streak in the recent past and could keep their run going.

76ers vs Nuggets team news: Injured and doubtful players

Philadelphia 76ers: Joel Embiid, George Hill (out), Ignas Brazdeikis (day-to-day)

Denver Nuggets: Monte Morris (out)

76ers vs Nuggets team news: Predicted starting line-ups

Philadelphia 76ers: Ben Simmons, Shake Milton, Danny Green, Tobias Harris, Tony Bradley

Denver Nuggets: Jamal Murray, Will Barton, Michael Porter Jr, Aaron Gordon, Nikola Jokic

NBA live stream: How to watch 76ers vs Nuggets live stream?

To answer the 'how to watch 76ers vs Nuggets live stream' query, fans in India can watch the NBA live stream on the NBA App. However, one will need to purchase the NBA League Pass for the same. The pass will enable fans to watch multiple matches along with replays, highlights and much more exclusive content. There will be no live broadcast of the NBA this season in India. The 76ers vs Nuggets live stream will begin at 6:30 AM IST on Wednesday, March 31. NBA live scores can also be found on the official website and Google.

(Image Courtesy: 76ers, Nuggets Twitter)