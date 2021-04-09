76ers Vs Pelicans Live Stream: How To Watch NBA Live? 76ers Vs Pelicans Prediction

With Joel Embiid finally back, the Philadelphia 76ers will be facing the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday night. "I'm not all the way there," Embiid said after the team's 106-96 win over the Boston Celtics on Tuesday (Wednesday IST). Trying to ease his way back, Embiid is once again to lead the team to multiple wins.

"When you get a player like Joel back and you throw him into your offense, it's actually going to create some short-time rhythm problems," Philadelphia head coach Doc Rivers said. "We have to try to win games still and get his rhythm back at the same time". The team has won three out of their last four games.

The Pelicans, on their end, have lost two straight games to the Atlanta Hawks and the Brooklyn Nets respectively. "It's been rough," said Jaxson Hayes, scoring 11 points vs the Nets. "Guys on the other team have been shooting the ball really well. We just have to be better on defense".

The team is also missing Brandon Ingram, Kira Lewis Jr and Josh Hart. "I don't like what we've done the last two games," coach Stan Van Gundy admitted, adding that they are not the same team they were once. However, he does not mean it is giving them a pass.

Zion Williamson, averaging 26.3 points, had 16 points vs the Nets.

76ers vs Pelicans live stream: How to watch NBA live telecast in India

US fans can stream the game via YouTube TV, Sling TV, fuboTV or an AT&T TV NOW subscription, which offer NBA TV in their plan. Local broadcasts are also available in the USA. The live broadcast in India will not be available on Sony Six & Sony Six HD channels this season, neither would the live streaming be on FanCode. Fans in India will have to buy the NBA League Pass (NBA App or site) to watch live games.

How to watch NBA live stream

Date and Time: Friday, April 9, 8:00 PM EST (Saturday, April 10, 5:30 AM IST)

Venue: Smoothie King Center, New Orleans, LA

76ers vs Pelicans NBA channel (the USA only) – Bally Sports NO, NBC Sports Philadelphia

76ers vs Pelicans prediction

The New Orleans Pelicans will lose to the Philadelphia 76ers.

76ers vs Pelicans team news

New Orleans Pelicans

Brandon Ingram – Out, foot

Kira Lewis Jr – Out, calf

Nickeil Alexander-Walker – Out, ankle

Josh Hart – Out, thumb

Philadelphia 76ers

George Hill – Day to day, thumb

NBA standings

With 22 wins and 29 losses, the New Orleans Pelicans are ranked 11th in the Western Conference. The San Antonio Spurs are ranked ninth, while the Golden State Warriors are ranked 10th. The Sacramento Kings trail below the Pelicans. The Utah Jazz are leading the league and the West, followed by the Phoenix Suns and the Los Angeles Clippers. The 76ers, on the other hand, are ranked second in the East with a 35-16 (win-loss) record. The Brooklyn Nets are ranked first, while the Milwaukee Bucks are placed third.

(Image credits: Phliadelphia 76ers Instagram)