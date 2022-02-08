76ers Vs Suns: NBA LIVE Streaming Details, Injury Report, Team News & More

Philipidia 76ers will host the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday, February 8, 2022; at 7:00 PM ET (Wednesday, February 9, 2022; at 5:30 AM IST). at the Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Philipidia 76ers are placed fifth in the Eastern Conference table having won 32 and lost 21 of their 53games so far, while their opponents for the night, the Phoenix Suns are placed 1st in the Western division having won 43 and lost 10 of their 53 games so far. In terms of form, the 76ers are on a one-match winning streak while the Suns have won their last two.

Philipidia 76ers vs Phoenix Suns injury report

For Philipidia 76ers, Shake Milton (Back contusion) and Ben Simmons (Personal reasons) are out while Matisse Thybulle has a Right shoulder soreness and is uncertain for the clash.

For Phoenix Suns, Dario Saric (torn ACL), Abdel Nader and Frank Kaminsky (both knee issues) along with Cameron Payne (wrist injury) and Landry Shamet (ankle sprain) are all out of the clash.

76ers vs Suns live stream in India

NBA fans in India who want to watch Philipidia 76ers vs Phoenix Suns Live can log onto the official NBA website or mobile app by purchasing the NBA League Pass. The Annual League pass is available at ₹1,499.00 and gives subscribers access to all the matches while there is an eight-game choice select pass that allows fans to watch as many as eight live games every month.

Fans interested can head to the official NBA India website and create an account or link it to their google account profile. For fans looking for a TV broadcast, there is no live telecast of the NBA in India.

76ers vs Suns live stream in US & UK

Fans in the US can watch the Philipidia 76ers vs Phoenix Suns game live on NBC Sports Philadelphia. Meanwhile, fans can also watch the game live on the NBA website/app by purchasing an NBA League Pass. The match will commence live on Tuesday, February 8, 2022; at 7:00 PM ET.

Fans in the UK can watch NBA games on Sky Sports or watch the live stream on the Now TV Sky Sports app.

Philipidia 76ers vs Phoenix Suns Predicted Line-ups

Philipidia 76ers Predicted Line-up: Tyrese Maxey, Seth Curry, Matisse Thybulle, Tobias Harris, Joel Embiid.

Phoenix Suns Predicted Line-up: Chris Paul, Devin Booker, Mikal Bridges, Jae Crowder, Deandre Ayton

Image: AP