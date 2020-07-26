NBA Scrimmages Today: How To Watch 76ers Vs Thunder, Live Streaming And TV Schedule

The Philadelphia 76ers and Oklahoma City Thunder exhibition game will be held on the NBA restart scrimmages Day 5 on July 26, 12:00 PM EST (9:30 PM IST). Prior to the NBA restart on July 30, all 22 teams will play the three inter-squad scrimmages. While the teams will play pin 10-minute quarters instead of the usual 12-minute periods. However, the second and third scrimmages will have 12-minute quarters.

NBA scrimmages live stream details: Philadelphia 76ers vs Thunder?

The Philadelphia 76ers vs Oklahoma City Thunder scrimmage is one of the 16 games that will be broadcast nationally by NBA TV. The game will available to stream on NBA TV, which can be accused from the league's official site or app. The NBA app can be downloaded on phones or gaming consoles. Games are also available to view on Fubo.tv.

NBA scrimmages today: How to watch Philadelphia 76ers vs Thunder?

Share a photo wearing your Magic gear using #MagicOnFox and you might make it onto the @FOXSportsFL broadcast tomorrow! pic.twitter.com/t2XIdhNPpx — Orlando Magic (@OrlandoMagic) July 25, 2020

NBA scrimmages today: NBA scrimmages live stream details

Along with broadcasts all seven days the NBA TV will also include six doubleheaders and one quadruple-header along with scrimmage highlights for some games. The NBA League Pass will allow viewers to watch all games played during the restart, along with the NBA 2020 Draft and a 7-day NBA TV archive. The Washington Wizards vs Denver Nuggets game along with the Sacramento Kings and Miami Heat game will be tape-delayed.

Philadelphia 76ers vs Thunder preview

The OKC Thunder started their scrimmage with a 98-84 win again the Boston Celtics, where they outscored the team in every quarter. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Steven Adams dominated the game with 17 points each, while Abdel Nader added 11 points from the bench. The 76ers last played the Memphis Grizzlies, who they defeated with a 90-83 score. Tobias Harris posted a double-double with 15 points, 10 rebounds and 2 assists, while Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons followed with 10 and 9 points respectively. Al Horford tallied 5 points and 2 rebounds off the bench.

Complete NBA Scrimmage TV Schedule

GAMES DATE/TIME Orlando Magic vs LA Clippers July 22, 3:00 PM EST (July 23, 12:30 AM IST) Washington Wizards vs Denver Nuggets July 22, 5:00 PM EST (July 23, 2:30 AM IST) New Orleans Pelicans vs Brooklyn Nets July 22, 7:00 PM EST (July 23, 4:30 AM IST) Sacramento Kings vs Miami Heat July 22, 9:00 PM EST (July 23, 6:30 AM IST) Portland Trail Blazers vs Indiana Pacers July 23, 3:30 PM EST (July 24, 1:00 AM IST) Dallas Mavericks vs Los Angeles Lakers July 23, 7:00 PM EST (July 24, 4:30 AM IST) Oklahoma City Thunder vs Boston Celtics July 24, 5:00 PM EST (July 25, 2:30 AM IST) Houston Rockets vs Toronto Raptors July 24, 7:30 PM EST (July 25, 5:00 AM IST) Los Angeles Lakers vs Orlando Magic July 25, 12:00 PM EST (9:30 PM IST) Miami Heat vs Utah Jazz July 25, 4:00 PM EST (July 26, 1:30 AM IST) Philadelphia 76ers vs Oklahoma City Thunder July 26, 12:00 PM EST (9:30 PM IST) Indiana Pacers vs Dallas Mavericks July 26, 4:00 PM EST (July 27, 1:30 AM IST) Portland Trail Blazers vs Toronto Raptors July 26, 6:00 PM EST (July 27, 3:30 AM IST) Houston Rockets vs Memphis Grizzlies July 26, 8:00 PM EST (July 27, 5:30 AM IST) Washington Wizards vs Los Angeles Lakers July 27, 3:00 PM EST (July 28, 12:30 AM IST) Utah Jazz vs Brooklyn Nets July 27, 5:30 PM EST (July 28, 3:00 AM IST) Memphis Grizzlies vs Miami Heat July 28, 2:00 PM EST (11:30 PM IST) San Antonio Spurs vs Indiana Pacers July 28, 4:00 PM EST (July 29, 1:30 AM IST)

