Aaron Gordon Puts On A 'DUNK SHOW' With Multiple Dunks Against Lakers: WATCH

Los Angeles Lakers fell to a surprising defeat at home to Orlando Magic on Wednesday night (Thursday IST). Magic won the game 119-118 to end Lakers' nine-game winning streak. Markelle Fultz and Aaron Gordon combined for 42 points to stun the Lakers at the Staples Center. Aaron Gordon particularly stole the show with his incredible dunks during the game.

Magic vs Lakers highlights

Magic vs Lakers: Aaron Gordon puts on a 'dunk show'

Wednesday night's (Thursday morning IST) game saw Orlando Magic outplaying the Lakers for much of the game. The scoreline remained close till the final whistle with Magic eventually running out winners. Aaron Gordon, who is widely known for his dunking abilities was on full show against the Lakers.

Magic vs Lakers: The Aaron Gordon show

During Q3, Aaron Gordon produced an incredible skill to beat Lakers' JaVale McGee with a fake shot at the free-throw line. With McGee beaten, Gordon threw the ball off the backboard before slamming the ball home with a vicious dunk.

With fans chanting for Magic, Aaron Gordon went for another insane dunk. In the final quarter of the game, Magic leading 108-107, Aaron Gordon drove through the Lakers defence to unleash another powerful dunk. He also drew a foul from McGee in the process.

🤯 HOW DID HE DO THAT????? 🤯



A.G. is putting on his own Slam Dunk Contest in L.A.@Double0AG | #SCTop10 pic.twitter.com/6PdhiTdLkw — Orlando Magic (@OrlandoMagic) January 16, 2020

Aaron Gordon's dunks are one of his strongest suits in the game. He has showcased his skills in the Slam Dunk Contest on multiple occasions. Despite not winning the contest, Aaron Gordon pushed the eventual winner Zach LaVine to the limits in the 2016 Slam Dunk Contest.

Magic vs Lakers: Magic pull off a major upset

Gordon finished the game with 21 points, 6 rebounds and 3 assists to his name. Meanwhile, his strike partner Markelle Fultz registered 21 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists against the Lakers. LeBron James finished the game with 19 each of points and assists, while Quinn Cook dropped 22 points coming off the bench.

