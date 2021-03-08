Adam Silver Does Not Think It Is The 'right Moment' To Change The NBA Logo To Kobe Bryant

Over the past few weeks, Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving has been lobbying for an NBA logo change. The 28-year-old wanted the NBA to consider a Kobe Bryant NBA logo, something which many people have agreed with. However, as per recent reports, the NBA is nowhere near changing their logo to Bryant.

Adam Silver on the Kobe Bryant NBA logo player change

Silver says "it just doesn't feel like the right moment" to change the league's logo. — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) March 6, 2021

During the All-Star weekend in Atlanta, Georgia, the NBA commissioner was asked about Irving and his suggestions about the NBA logo. At this point, Silver and the league are not considering a change. "There are no ongoing discussions right now at the league office," Silver said, adding that at the current moment does not feel right to change the logo.

Many have considered Irving's recent tweet about peace a response to Silver's comments about the NBA logo change.

Look at who stands in the way of True Peace and UNITY. Don’t @ me, go find out. — K.A.I A11Even (@KyrieIrving) March 6, 2021

Per Yahoo Sports, people believe many players have contributed to the NBA's growth over the years. Despite many petitions being signed, the league is reportedly not interested in making a change. A petition on Change.org is apparently signed by three million people.

Kyrie Irving on NBA logo

"Gotta Happen," Irving wrote on his Instagram a few days ago. "Idc what anyone says. BLACK KINGS BUILT THE LEAGUE". Apart from Irving, Vanessa Bryant and Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban also seem to agree. While talking to TMZ Sports, Cuban stated that he would definitely support a logo change if there was one. "I just think it's so much more than basketball," Cuban, speaking about how the five-time NBA champion brought people together.

"It needs to happen. I don't care what anyone says. Black kings built the league."



Kyrie Irving on why he wants the NBA logo to be changed to Kobe Bryant: pic.twitter.com/6EG1bYYy3h — ESPN (@espn) February 26, 2021

Later, Irving spoke about the same after the Nets edged past the Orlando Magic 129-92 last month.

"We want to set a standard and precedent, like this is excellence," Irving said. "Kobe Bryant. Logo. Yes. Needs to happen. I don't care what anyone says". He added that he wants something in history to be altered and that his generation would be a part of it.

He added that he does not mean to downgrade any other player, but thinks Bryant deserves it. "I think his family deserves it. I think we deserve it as seeing greatness personified as Mamba. And anyone that's coming into the league should know that that's the example that was set".

