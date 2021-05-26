"After 25 Years They Treat Me Like Family": Interview With Raptors Superfan Nav Bhatia

In 1984, Nav Bhatia made his way to Canada in search of a new start in a safe country. Decades later, Bhatia has made a place for himself as a Toronto Raptors superfan, who considers the team and the game his family. In an interview with Republic World, Bhatia discusses his journey, his love for Vince Carter, the Toronto Raptors 2018/19 season and his historic induction into the NBA Hall of Fame.

Nav Bhatia interview

Proud of what he has been able to achieve with the Raptors, Bhatia was all smiles and full of love for the team he calls his family. His excitement for being the first fan inducted was evident, honouring his legacy as a superfan, and his history and culture as a Sikh from India.

"Look at the diversity they are bringing into the Hall of Fame," he said, referring to it as something amazing for humanity, especially for the Indians and the Sikhs. "We will be there forever now. It's still very hard for me to believe it, but it's happened. All the media is going crazy all over the world. I salute the NBA and the HoF for taking this move. No other sport in the world has done that."

For Bhatia, the Hall of Fame is an "unbelievable honour", something which he says has everyone celebrating. "They made a very special gallery for me in the Hall of Fame and they allowed me to put my turban, my jersey, my chair which I use at the Raptors game, the replica of my ring and couple of other things in there. And then they have a ten minutes movie about me near my gallery which people can see when they buy the ticket to go to the Hall of Fame."

Bhatia started watching basketball as a hobby, which has now developed into something else entirely. He reminisced moments from the Raptors championship parade after their 2018-19 win against the Golden State Warriors. "(It) was the first time a non-player was a grand marshal of a big parade. After that, I was given a championship ring, which is a players ring."

Now, while he spoke of Allen Iverson, Shaquille O'Neal, Michael Jordan and the late Kobe Bryant, Bhatia was clear about his adoration towards one player – Vince Carter. No Raptors fan can ignore what Carter has done for the team, and Bhatia is no different. He credited Carter for the team's success, saying his own championship ring also belongs to Carter.

"I met a lot of players but my best one is a soon to be Hall of Famer – one of the best players and humans, and his name is Vince Carter. We survived because of one man – Vince Carter 15. What he did? He bought us on the world map and he was the best dunker and very good player, lot of energy. No player at that time wanted to come to Canada. He decided to come and what he did with Canadian basketball, the upcoming players. Today we have 20 great NBA players who are from Canada, Carter gets the whole credit".

He spoke about camps they held in the country, where they taught kids who are now a part of the NBA (Cory Joseph, Tristan Thompson and Andrew Wiggins).

Beyond that, Bhatia sees Carter as his family, someone to who he loves speaking. Carter remains his favourite player, not because of his game alone, but also because of his efforts towards Canada and Canadian basketball. "He is a big part of that. We owe him a lot for doing that and that’s why today we are surviving, " Bhatia says.

He is my family. Vince Carter is my family. His mother and we talk every week. I’m hoping that one day I’m going to be able to bring Vince Carter to India.

He even speaks a little of Drake, who he sees as his brother. "Drake is a superstar. But for me, Drake is my brother. I know Drake for the past two decades, I know Drake before he was Drake. When he was young, he used to come to the games and chill. But of course, he is our global ambassador."

Speaking of the game, Bhatia is well aware of how the team did not fare well this season. He blames part of it on them playing in Tampa Bay, knowing that the Raptors thrive while surrounded by their fans.

"Plus, we have a lot of players who have COVID and they couldn’t play. Some games we had only seven players dressed up. So it was a tough year for us. But coming in October when the new season starts and everybody will hopefully have been vaccinated we will have the third immunity and I think they are going to allow the arena. I believe that we are going to be back again on the top," Bhatia hoped.

Furthermore, he is aware of the looming Kyle Lowry free agent and even talks of Masai Ujiri leaving. Though Bhatia agrees they might leave, he only wishes them the best of luck. He believes that if Lowry stays, he can also contribute off the court in the locker room, guiding young players as a reliable veteran.

"He is a part of our winning culture here," he said while speaking of Ujiri. "I believe he will stay because we are a good place and a good country".

Towards the end, Bhatia summarises his journey, determined to focus on what he wants: "All I want to do is bring the world together through the game of basketball. That is what I live for."

(Image credits: Andrew Bernstein)