AKH vs CAR Dream11: Auckland Huskies vs Canterbury Rams Prediction, Team and Top Picks

Auckland Huskies will take on Canterbury Rams in the New Zealand Basketball League fixture scheduled to be played on Thursday, June 17 at 8:30 PM local time [Thursday, June 17 at 2:00 PM IST.] The game will be played at Eventfinda Stadium, Auckland. Here is a look at AKH vs CAR Dream11 prediction, top picks and AKH vs CAR Dream11 team

Big thanks to Miles Construction Ltd for being the presenting partner of tonight's game in Auckland! 🙏



Catch the game on Sky Sport 3 tonight or at Robbie's Riccarton Sports Bar & Restaurant from 7.30pm! 📺#SalsNBL #RunWithUs @WestonDesignNZ pic.twitter.com/2apgKwxVys — Canterbury Rams (@CanterburyRams) June 17, 2021

AKH vs CAR game preview

The Huskies have not had a great tournament so far, and hold a 5-6 record that has placed them 5th on the table. Chris Johnson is the only positive for the Huskies this season, as the American has averaged 26.6 PPG, which has proven to be a great help for the Auckland Huskies offence. The former NBA player's experience is a big boost to the team which has helped the young guns in the team to perform. The newly formed team finished 3rd in the league last year and will be hoping for a better run of results which will help them finish in the Top 4.

Canterbury Rams have had a mixed season so far, in which they have managed to win 5 and lose 5 games. The Rams will come into the game with great momentum as they won their last game 103-85 against Taranaki Mountainairs. CJ Singler was the star of the game, as he went on to score 41 points in the game helping the Rams ease past a victory. The American has been a great addition to the team and has looked great offensively, averaging 20.5 PPG.

Another American, Deshon Taylor is having a great season with the Rams. The guard is averaging 23.6 PPG and has been a brilliant playmaker for his team this season. A victory against Huskies would be perfect for the Rams as that would help them go above the Huskies in the table.

AKH vs CAR rosters

Auckland Huskies: Thomas Vodanovich, Chris Johnson, Brook Ruscoe, Dontae Russo- Nance, Takiula Fahrensohn, Zach Riley, Sean Murphy, Justin Bibbs, Chris Mcintosh, Theo Johnson, Jackson Smyth, Kiani Saxon, Reuben Fitzgerald

Canterbury Rams: Deshon Taylor, Jack Salt, EJ Singler, Quinton Bailey, Alex Talma, Sam Smith, Ben Constable, Derek Albersten, Walter Brown, Jarred Burnett, Ben Hall, Mason Whittaker, Jack Exeter, Zachary Hannen, Benjamin Williams

AKH vs CAR Dream11 top picks

Auckland Huskies: Chris Johnson, Brook Ruscoe, Zach Riley

Canterbury Rams: Deshon Taylor, EJ Singler, Sam Smith

AKH vs CAR Dream11 team

Point Guards: Brook Ruscoe, Deshon Taylor (VC)

Shooting Guard: Sam Smith

Small Forwards: EJ Singler, Dontae Nance

Power Forward: Chris Johnson (C)

Centre: Nicholas Barrow, Alex Talma

AKH vs CAR Dream11 prediction

EJ Singler and Deshon Taylor have been in great form this season and their performance could lead the Rams to victory on Wednesday. Considering that, we predict a win for the Canterbury Rams over their rivals Auckland Huskies.

Note: The AKH vs CAR Dream11 team and top picks are based on our own research and analysis, selection of these players might not guarantee success in your game.

Image Credits: Sky Tower Auckland Huskies/Twitter