Al Horford Donates $500,000 For COVID-19 Relief Across Each USA City He Has Lived In

Philadelphia 76ers star Al Horford will be donating $500,000 to cities he has played in – Michigan, Gainesville, Atlanta, Boston and Philadelphia. Al Horford has been trying to help his home country Dominican Republic, along with the USA, where he has been staying for 20 years. Al Horford started playing for the Florida Gators before being acquired by the Atlanta Hawks in 2007. He then moved on to the Boston Celtics in 2016, before joining the 76ers for the NBA 2019-20 season.

Al Horford donates $500,000 for COVID-19 relief

76ers’ Al Horford (@Al_Horford) has donated $500,000 to aid coronavirus pandemic in his home country of the Dominican Republic, as well as each U.S. region in which he has played basketball (Michigan/Gainesville, FL./Atlanta/Boston/Philadelphia). — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) April 2, 2020

Al Horford donates: Horford will donate $500,000 to his home country and the USA

The Athletic's Shams Charania tweeted about Al Horford's donation first. He moved to Michigan as a teenager where he joined Grande Ledge High School near Lansing, Michigan. He then played college basketball for the University of Florida before moving on to the NBA. He was the Atlanta Hawks' third pick in the 2007 NBA Draft. He signed with the Celtics in free agency and played three seasons with them before signing with the Philadelphia 76ers in 2019.

Al Horford donates: Celtics writer takes to Twitter after Al Horford donates $500,000 to thank the player

Really cool way to help those in need, and not surprising in the least bit from @Al_Horford. https://t.co/asjyEuDHGP — Marc D'Amico (@Marc_DAmico) April 2, 2020

The NBA season was cancelled on March 11 after Utah Jazz's Rudy Gobert tested positive for COVID-19. Many NBA players like Rudy Gobert, LeBron James, Steph Curry and Anthony Davis have donated millions of dollars for coronavirus relief. Though the NBA players and officials were reported to be determined for a June return, recent reports hint that the league is pessimistic about the season resuming.

