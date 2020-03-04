Alba Berlin Vs Barcelona Live Streaming Details, Preview, Team News, EuroLeague Standings

Alba Berlin will go up against Barcelona in their EuroLeague Basketball encounter on Wednesday night. Both teams will be eager to pull off a win as they aim to make the play-off stages of the competition this season. Here are the Alba Berlin vs Barcelona EuroLeague Basketball live streaming details and updates.

Also Read | MIA vs MIL Dream11 prediction, team news, top picks, NBA live details

EuroLeague Basketball

Alba Berlin vs Barcelona live streaming and preview

The Alba Berlin vs Barcelona game will be played at the Mercedes Benz Arena in Berlin on Thursday, March 5, 2020 at 12.30 AM IST. Barcelona find themselves at the third spot of the EuroLeague standings. Meanwhile, Alba Berlin are further down the table at 15th spot in the EuroLeague standings and need to step up their game in order to remain in the top tier of Europe next season. Find out where you can catch the Alba Berlin vs Barcelona EuroLeague live on Wednesday.

Also Read | Is LeBron James playing tonight? Lakers star to be rested against Warriors

EuroLeague live

Alba Berlin vs Barcelona live streaming and schedule

Also Read | Is Russell Westbrook playing tonight vs Grizzlies? Rockets star's thumb injury update

Alba Berlin vs Barcelona live streaming details

Fans can now tune in to the official EuroLeague live website and subscribe in order to watch EuroLeague live games on a regular basis. Be sure to catch the Alba Berlin vs Barcelona EuroLeague live game on Wednesday on the official site. For EuroLeague live scores and updates, the official site or its social media pages can be followed.

Also Read | Lakers vs Pelicans live streaming, how to watch NBA game live, team news

Alba Berlin vs Barcelona EuroLeague standings

Here are how things stand heading in to a VITAL double week 👀#GameON pic.twitter.com/E3yyknc78P — Turkish Airlines EuroLeague (@EuroLeague) March 2, 2020

Also Read | NBA rumours: Warriors star Draymond Green to sign multi-million Converse shoe deal