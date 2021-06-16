All-NBA Team 2021: Giannis, Curry And Jokic Make It; Booker And Tatum Miss Out

After another exciting NBA season, the League has announced its all-NBA team 2021 and the names announced, are all players that played phenomenal basketball for their team. LeBron James created history as he became the player with the highest all- NBA team selections. Despite failing to help his team make it to the NBA Playoffs 2021, Stephen Curry made it to the first team because of his brilliant run of form this season.

All-NBA team 2021: First team

Giannis Antetokounmpo's selection in the All NBA first team was unanimous as he received 100 first-place votes. MVP Nikola Jokic was a sure shot entry into the first team after his historic season. Luka Doncic made it to his second, All-NBA first team and this makes him the first player since Tim Duncan to make it to the first team twice in the first three seasons of his career.

Stephen Curry's selection is his 7th overall All-NBA selection and his 4th in the first team. After his fantastic year with the Clippers, Kawhi Leonard once again made it to the NBA First team. This is the 3rd time that the KLAW was selected in the first team.

All-NBA team 2021: Second team

Damian Lillard's brilliant display this season helped him make it to his 6th All-NBA team. MVP candidate Joel Embiid received the highest second-place votes after he averaged 28.5 PPG in the regular season. Chris Paul, who led the Phoenix Suns to their first Conference finals since 2010, earned his 10th All-NBA selection. The veteran guard has been instrumental in leading the Suns in the NBA Playoffs 2021 but he will want to continue his brilliance to earn his first championship.

MIP player Julius Randle got his first selection into the All-NBA team after helping the Knicks get to their first Playoffs since 2013. An injury-laden season did not stop LeBron James from making it to the All-NBA team and the Lakers star now has 17 All- NBA selections, which is the highest for any player in the history of the league.

All-NBA team 2021: Third team

DPOY, Rudy Gobert received the most points in the third team, the Utah Jazz Centre now has 4 All-NBA selections. Paul George's selection in the third team is the 6th time that the Clippers star has made it to the team. The other players involved in the list are Jimmy Butler from the Miami Heat [131 points], Kyrie Irving from the Brooklyn Nets [61 points] and Bradley Beal from the Washington Wizards [71 points]

Players were awarded 5 points for selection into the first team, 3 points for the second team and a point each for third-team selection.

Center Nikola Jokić, the 2020-21 Kia NBA Most Valuable Player, and two-time MVPs Giannis Antetokounmpo and Stephen Curry lead the 2020-21 All-NBA First Team.



All-NBA team reactions

All NBA teams always call for debates about players getting snubbed and about certain selections that did not deserve a place and this year it is the same. Many felt that Devin Booker, Donovan Mitchell and Jayson Tatum deserved to be selected into the All-NBA team after delivering fantastic performances this year. NBA legend Reggie Miller felt the same way and he took it to Twitter to express what he felt about the teams. Another former NBA player Kendrick Perkins tweeted, "Trae Young and Russell Westbrook should feel disrespected!!!."

NBA news

The All-NBA exclusions are reported to have cost Donovan Mitchell and Jayson Tatum $33 million as the duo was eligible for an increase in their max-contract extension. However, Luka Doncic's selection now makes him eligible for a $200 million max-contract extension with Dallas Mavericks.

Jayson Tatum and Donovan Mitchell were eligible to receive $30M+ more if they had made All-NBA 😳



