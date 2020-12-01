Allen Iverson Advised LeBron James About Inevitable Hate, Asked Him To Be "fake"

Back in 2005, Allen Iverson was still putting up a 30-point average, maintaining his place as one NBA's best players at the time. Though Iverson is undeniably a legend for the Philadelphia 76ers, the retired NBA star has lived a controversial life, judged and dragged by the media on countless occasions. During an interview with Stephen A Smith, a young Iverson advised LeBron James, warning him of all the media hate.

What advice did Allen Iverson have for LeBron James in 2005?

(2005) Allen Iverson talks about how he'd rather not be in the league than be fake. And the advice he gave a young LeBron:



"They love you now, but please believe they're waiting." 💯 pic.twitter.com/5yxiRpGR4n — Timeless Sports (@timelesssports_) July 22, 2019

While on Quite Frankly, Iverson asked the then-21-year-old LeBron James to be fake, not repeat any mistakes he has made. Smith asked Iverson about any advice to the younger rising players (James, Dwyane Wade, Carmelo Anthony). "“Learn from my mistakes. Learn from all the stuff you’ve seen Allen Iverson do wrong, that rubbed everybody the wrong way," Iverson replied.

He stated that if they do not want to be seen how he was, they could be fake. Smith interrupted Iverson, reminding him that he was not fake. “I’d rather not be in the NBA. I’m not living my life like that," Iverson said. However, he wanted the younger generation to do whatever they had to be more successful in the futrue.

"I always let LeBron know – 'Dawg, they love you right now. But please believe me, the first incident, the first time something happens, they are waiting, man! They’re waiting. They’re waiting man'." Iverson brought up Kobe Bryant, who was constantly being hated upon – either by the media or fans.

Iverson went on to play eight more seasons in the NBA, retiring in 2010 with the Memphis Grizzlies with a 26.7-point average. Though he failed to lead the 76ers to a title, many look at him as the best player to play on the team. Including his financial and personal troubles, aspects have Iverson's troubles have been made public multiple times.

James, on the other hand, is currently playing with the Los Angeles Lakers. The 35-year-old has won four titles and is aiming for a two-peat with the Lakers in 2021.

While James has received a lot of love throughout his 17-season career, he was hated after his infamous 2010 move to the Miami Heat from Cleveland Cavaliers. Fans went as far as to burn his hoarding and jerseys in California, unhappy with the way he chose Miami over his hometown on national television. James returned to Cleveland four seasons later, winning them their first-ever title in 2016.

(Image credits: AP)