Amar'e Stoudemire Joins Ex-teammate Steve Nash As Assistant Coach At Brooklyn Nets: Report

Former NBA All-Star Amar’e Stoudemire is joining the Brooklyn Nets coaching staff as an assistant to reunite with former teammate Steve Nash. Stoudemire and Nash were famously part of the 'Seven Seconds or Less' Phoenix Suns side, which lost back to back Conference finals between 2004-07. This will be the 37-year-old's first foray into coaching, having retired from the NBA in 2016.

Amar’e Stoudemire set to join Steve Nash in Brooklyn Nets coaching staff

According to The Athletic's Shams Charania, former NBA All-Star Amar'e Stoudemire has reportedly agreed to in the Nets coaching staff ahead of the NBA 2020/21 season. Stoudemire will be roped in as assistant to new head coach Steve Nash, his teammate from their days at Phoenix Suns. Nash was appointed as coach last month in what will be his first coaching assignment. The 46-year-old spent the previous five seasons as a player development consultant with the Golden State Warriors, where he contributed to two championship teams and made four consecutive trips to The Finals.

Six-time All-Star Amar’e Stoudemire has agreed to a deal to join new Brooklyn Nets coach Steve Nash’s staff as an assistant coach, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. Nash and Stoudemire starred together in Phoenix. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) October 23, 2020

Amar'e Stoudemire spent 14 seasons plying his trade in the NBA, averaging 18.9 points, 7.8 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 1.2 blocks per game. He was awarded the NBA Rookie of the Year in 2002-03, remains a six-time All-Star and made the All-NBA team five times in his career as well. Amar'e Stoudemire spent the last two seasons with Tri-State of the Big 3 league, having played two seasons for Hapoel Jerusalem in Israel before. Nets will hope that Stoudemire and Nash can continue their brilliant on-field partnership off the field as they enter their first coaching roles.

Nash is an NBA Hall of Famer, and despite no prior experience, he is expected to guide the likes of Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving and the rest of a team to a respectable finish. The franchise had qualified for the playoffs last season despite Irving playing only 20 games while Durant missing the entire season due to injuries. General manager Sean Marks played with Nash in Phoenix and beleives that the 46-year-old's leadership ability, and his will to get the best out of his teammates on the court and build relationships could help the team usher into a new era.

Nash's coaching staff includes former Nets interim head coach Jacques Vaughn. Mike D'Antoni, who cooched both Nash and Amar'e Stoudemire in Phoenix, could also be on his way, according to SiriusXM’s Frank Isola.

(Image Courtesy: Amar'e Stoudemire, Steve Nash Instagram)