ANA vs FEN Dream11 Prediction, Top Fantasy Picks, Team News and Turkish League Preview

Anadolu Efes [ANA] will take on Fenerbahce [FEN] in the first game of the Turkish Super League League finals. The game will be played at Sinan, Erdem Dome, Turkey on Thursday, June 3 at 5:00 PM [Thursday, June 3 at 7:30 PM IST]. Here are our ANA vs FEN Dream11 team, top picks and ANA vs FEN Dream11 prediction.

ANA vs FEN game preview

Anadolu Efes have been in top form this season, notching 29 wins out of 30 games which have helped them secure the top spot in the League. The 2019 League Champions look to be on track to repeat their run, but a tough task waits ahead in the Fenerbahce team. With the likes of Shane Larkin and Tibor Pleiss, Anadolu look like favourites to win the Championship this year. A former Turkish league Finals MVP, Larkin will be hoping to continue his form and lead the Anadolu Efes to another Championship.

Fenerbahce played wonderfully well this season, they finished 2nd on the table and had a 22-8 record. They have previously won the Turkish Super League 9 times and know what it feels like to win. Fenerbahce will be hoping to take the early lead in the series, players like Nando De Colo and Jarell Eddie will be very vital and their performances could decide the course of the game. A win in this series would be the perfect revenge for Fenerbahce, who lost the 2019 Turkish League Cup to Anadolu after a heartbreaking 4-3 loss in the finals.

ANA vs FEN Dream11 rosters

Anadolu Efes: Tibor Pleiss, Adrien Moerman, Vasilije Micic, Krunoslav Simon, Dzanan Musa, Bughran Tunser, Rodrique Beaubois, Sertac Sanli, Bryant Dunston, Chris Singleton, Shane Larkin, James Anderson, Enes Bayraktar, Tarik Sezgun, Dogus Balbay, Erten Gazi, Yigican Saybir, Tolga Gecim,

Fenerbahce: Nando De Colo, Jarell Eddie, Lorenzo Brown, Kyle O'quinn, Jan Vesley, Marco Guduric, Melih Mahmutoglu, Dyshawn Pierre, Leo Westermann, Yigit Onan, Berkay Candan, Alex Perez, Johnny Hamilton, Tarik Biberovic, Ahmet Duverioglu, Ali Muhammed, Edgaras Ulanovas, Danilo Barthel

ANA vs FEN Dream11 top picks

Anadolu Efes: Tibor Pleiss, Shane Larkin, Vasilije Micic

Fenerbahce: Nando De Colo, Jarell Eddie, Jan Vesley

ANA vs FEN Dream11 team

Point Guards; Shane Larkin, Nando De Colo

Shooting Guard: Jarell Eddie

Small Forwards: Vasilije Micic, Tarik Biberovic

Power Forward: Chris Singleton

Centres: Tibor Pleiss, Jan Vesley

ANA vs FEN Dream11 prediction

Our ANA vs FEN prediction for Game 1 of the Turkish Super League final is a win for Anadolu Efes.

Please Note: The above ANA vs FEN Dream11 teams and predictions are based on our own research and analysis. The selection of these players will guarantee success.

Picture Credits: Fenerbahce Beko/Twitter