ANA Vs ZAL Dream11 Euro League Prediction, Top Picks And Other Game Details

Anadolu Efes Istanbul will be playing their next game against Zalgiris Kaunas in the Turkish Airlines Euro League 2019-20 on Thursday, February 6 at 11:00 PM IST (6:30 PM CET). The game will take place at Sinan Erdem Dome in Ataköy, Bakırköy, Istanbul. Efes are ranked 1st on the points table with 20 wins and 3 losses. On the other hand, Zalgiris are ranked 11th on the points table with 9 wins and 14 losses. You can play the ANA vs ZAL match on the fantasy gaming app – Dream11. Here are the ANA vs ZAL Dream11 team predictions and squad details.

ANA vs ZAL Dream11: Preview and injury update

Efes, who are currently on an eight-game winning streak, will look to increase their streak to nine after Round 24. Efes last defeated CSKA for the first time in 21 years with an 82-80 margin. Zalgiris, on the other hand, are on a three-game winning streak. They last defeated Olympiacos at their home with a 94-69 margin. Currently, no player from either team is listed as sidelined or injured for the game.

ANA vs ZAL Dream11: Squad details

ANA vs ZAL Dream11 team squad – Anadolu Efes Istanbul

Shane Larkin, Rodrigue Beaubois, Chris Singleton, Yigitcan Saybir, Dogus Balbay, Mustafa Kurtuldum, Tolga Gecim, Omercan Ilyasogu, Seatac Sanli, Bugrahan Tuncer, Tibor Pleiss, Vasilije Micic, James Anderson, Alec Peters, Bryant Dunston and Krunoslav Simon.

ANA vs ZAL Dream11 team squad – Zalgiris Kaunas

Thomas Walkup, Alex Perez, Lukas Lekavicius, Nigel Hayes, Erikas Venskus, Paulius Jankunas, Karolis Lukosiunas, Arturas Milaknis, Martinas Geben, Rokas Jokubaitis, Zach Leday, Jock Landale, Marius Grigonis, Kerr Kriisa and Edgaras Ulanovas

ANA vs ZAL Dream11 team and prediction

Point Guard: Lukas Lekavicius

Shooting Guard: Shane Larkin (SP), Arturas Milaknis

Small forward: Thomas Walkup

Power forward: Nigel Hayes, Chris Singleton

Centre: Tibor Pleiss, Zach Leday

Note - The ANA vs ZAL Dream11 team prediction are our own and do not guarantee positive results in your games.

