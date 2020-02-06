ANA Vs ZAL Dream11 Euro League Prediction, Top Picks And Other Game Details

Anadolu Efes Istanbul will be playing their next game against Zalgiris Kaunas in the Turkish Airlines Euro League 2019-20 on Thursday, February 6 at 11:00 PM IST (6:30 PM CET). The game will take place at Sinan Erdem Dome in Ataköy, Bakırköy, Istanbul. Efes are ranked 1st on the points table with 20 wins and 3 losses. On the other hand, Zalgiris are ranked 11th on the points table with 9 wins and 14 losses. You can play the ANA vs ZAL match on the fantasy gaming app – Dream11. Here are the ANA vs ZAL Dream11 team predictions and squad details.
Efes, who are currently on an eight-game winning streak, will look to increase their streak to nine after Round 24. Efes last defeated CSKA for the first time in 21 years with an 82-80 margin. Zalgiris, on the other hand, are on a three-game winning streak. They last defeated Olympiacos at their home with a 94-69 margin. Currently, no player from either team is listed as sidelined or injured for the game.
