AND Vs ZRG Dream11 Prediction, Team News, Top Picks, Spanish Liga ACB Live

Following a sensational victory against Real Betis, MoraBanc Andorra will square off against Basket Zaragoza in the Spanish Liga ACB. The game will be played on Friday, December 11, 2020. Here's the AND vs ZRG Dream11 prediction, team news, top picks, schedule, preview and other details of the match.

AND vs ZRG live: AND vs ZRG Dream11 prediction and schedule

Venue: Poliesportiu d'Andorra

Date: Friday, December 11, 2020

Time: 11 pm IST

AND vs ZRG live: AND vs ZRG Dream11 prediction and preview

PREVIA ZARAGOZA CASTELLANO La defensa será clave para mantener la racha en la ligahttps://t.co/tZP5Yip19a#MaiSol #MaiPor pic.twitter.com/yx89eWH00O — MoraBancAndorra (@morabancandorra) December 10, 2020

MoraBanc Andorra were defeated by Lokomotiv Kuban 106-100 in the previous Euro Cup game. Previously, the team had defeated Real Betis 72-55. Having racked up six victories from 10 games, MoraBanc Andorra sit ninth in the Spanish ACB table with a 40 point difference.

On the other hand, Basket Zaragoza have struggled for fine form since the start of the campaign and were defeated 88-81 by Divina Seguros Joventut in the previous game. They sit 16th in the Liga ACB table, having racked up just two victories, while lost out in 10 games, with a negative point-difference of 71.

AND vs ZRG Dream11 team news

MoraBanc Andorra: Clevin Hannah, Jeremy Senglin, Sergi Garcia, Alex Peral, Jeremy Senglin, David Jelinek, Guillem Colom, Albert Pons, Tomasz Gielo, Oriol Pauli, Alexis Bartolome, Bandja Sy, Tyson Perez, Malik Dime, Haukur Pallson, Nacho Llovet, Moussa Diagne, Babatunde Olumuyiwa

Basket Zaragoza: DJ Seeley, Jaime Fernandez, Luka Rupnik, Javier Garcia, Dylan Ennis, Rodrigo San Miguel, Thomas Bray, Jonathan Barreiro, Rashid Sulaimon, Vit Krejci, Robin Benzing, Jason Thompson, Sagaba Konate, Nicolas Brussino, Tryggvi Hlinason, Javier Justiz

AND vs ZRG playing 11

Point guard: Clevin Hannah

Shooting guard: Jeremy Senglin, Dylan Ennis

Small forward: Jonathan Barreiro, Tomasz Gielo

Power forward: Tyson Perez, Sagaba Konate

Centre: Nicolas Brussino

AND vs ZRG match prediction and top picks

MoraBanc Andorra: Clevin Hannah, Jeremy Senglin

Basket Zaragoza: Dylan Ennis, Jonathan Barreiro

AND vs ZRG match prediction

MoraBanc Andorra are the favourites to win the game tonight.

Note: The AND vs ZRG match prediction is based on our own analysis. The AND vs ZRG playing 11 and top picks do not guarantee a 100% result in your game.

Image courtesy: MoraBanc Andorra Twitter