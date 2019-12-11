Andre Drummond Credits Beer Diet For His Success On Court In The 2019-20 NBA Season

Detroit Pistons star Andre Drummond is currently enjoying the best season of his NBA career so far. Drummond had made the maximum rebounds in three of the last four seasons. He is also leading the league by a wide margin this season. He hasn't averaged worse than 13.2 rebounds per game in a season since his rookie year in 2012-13.

NBA: Andre Drummond performance for Pistons

On the court, Drummond is averaging 17.5 points and 16.7 rebounds per game. Drummond 's top performance can be attributed to the dietary changes which he has made.

NBA: Andre Drummond's beer diet

According to Drummond, he started a beer diet in the offseason. He also cut out red meat from his diet. In his interview with Wall Street Journal, the 26-year-old claims to drink one beer per day in an effort to increase caloric intake. Speaking about the change in diet, he said that this is not something he would suggest to everyone. However, for his mass, it’s what works best.

Drummond weighs in as the third-heaviest player in the NBA, trailing behind just Boban Marjanovic and Zion Williamson. His new diet is certainly helping him improve his play while maintaining his size. A major part of Drummond's game revolves around his strength, so increased calorie intake in definitely crucial.

NBA: Andre Drummond's stats

In terms of total rebounds, Drummond is 80th on the all-time NBA list with 7,591. At 13.78 rebounds per game during his career, Drummond is seventh on the all-time NBA list behind Hall of Famers Wilt Chamberlain, Bill Russell, Bob Pettit, Jerry Lucas, Nate Thurmond and Wes Unseld.

If Drummond continues to put in good performances, he might put himself in a position to land a massive contract from the Pistons or some other team.