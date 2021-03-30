Andre Drummond Lakers Debut: 'When Will Andre Drummond Play?' Query Explodes Online

Weeks before the NBA trade deadline, an Andre Drummond trade was being discussed. The NBA big man was linked to multiple teams with everyone expecting a big move before the month ends. Drummond has now signed with the Los Angeles Lakers, and will chase a title with the 2020 NBA champions. So the question arises - 'When will the Andre Drummond Lakers debut take place?'

Andre Drummond Lakers debut: When will Andre Drummond play?

According to recent Andre Drummond contract reports, Drummond will be making his debut with the Lakers this week. The Lakers will have Drummond playing without LeBron James (high ankle sprain) and Anthony Davis (calf), both out because of their respective injuries. While the Lakers are eyeing a back-to-back chance at the title, their star duo's absence has affected the team's performance.

Drummond believes that with him on the team, the team will excel defensively. "I think our defense is going to be really crazy when those guys come back," Drummond said during a videoconference on Monday. "And I'm looking forward to it."

Not having played since mid-February, Drummond is ready to return to the court. "It's been almost a month [and] 10-plus days since I last played. You can imagine the hunger and excitement I have to play and step on the court," Drummond said. He added that he has had an incredible work month and is ready to play.

While the team is set to face the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday (Thursday IST), he might have to wait. "I'm not here to steal nobody's shine," Drummond said. "I'm here to help this team win as many games as possible". The team has had Marc Gasol starting as centre, while Montrezl Harrell plays off the bench.

"My defensive game is going to help this team out a lot with my quick feet, quick hands," he said. The team has been missing McGee and Dwight Howard, who were a key part in the team's roster last year. "I think for me coming here, AD could slide to the 4 and play his true position and be very good at it without taking all the bumps and bruises I do at the 5," Drummond explained.

People also spoke about Drummond's old tweet, where he speaks about wanting to play with James. "For it to come back full circle and have the opportunity to do it," Drummond said, "It's just crazy how time works".

Andre Drummond contract

The Cleveland Cavaliers had been keen on the Andre Drummond trade for a long period of time. However, his $29.5 million salary limited trade options. Eventually, the Cavaliers bought him out, making him a free agent after he cleared waivers on Sunday (Monday IST). As per ESPN's Bobby Marks, the Lakers signed him for $794,536. Apart from the Lakers, the New York Knicks and Boston Celtics had also been options.

Andre Drummond girlfriend

