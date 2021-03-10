Anfernee Simons' Girlfriend Blasted As Gold Digger After Posing With NBA Slam Dunk Trophy

Social media can be quite cruel and Anfernee Simons girlfriend was the latest to witness the dark side of stardom. Bre Hudson shot to fame after her partner and Portland Trail Blazers guard Simons won the NBA Slam Dunk contest during the All-Star Sunday in Atalanta. The 21-year-old defeated the likes of the New York Knicks' Obi Toppin and Cassius Stanley of the Indiana Pacers.

Anfernee Simons NBA dunk contest: Trail Blazers star's girlfriend shamed as 'gold digger' on social media

While the 2021 NBA Slam Dunk contest did not live to its standards, Portland Trail Blazers star Anfernee Simons did his thing and walked away with the coveted trophy on Sunday night. The 21-year-old celebrated his win with his beloved girlfriend Bre Hudson, who also made waves after making a cameo during the highly anticipated Dunk Contest. The duo posted with the NBA Slam Dunk trophy with Hudson posting those images on social media. And while her social media was flooded with adorable wishes for the couple, she was also met with netizens who claimed she was a 'gold digger'. Hudson said that she was proud of Simons, as the two posed with the trophy, but many believed that she was only there for the Trail Blazers star's money and fame.

And while there were some harsh comments by netizens, some claimed that Simons was a winner on and off the pitch, as he posed with his 'two wins'. Meanwhile, this isn't the first time Bre Hudson and Anfernee Simons were thrown into the limelight. The 21-year-old had introduced his partner during an Instagram live feed earlier this year, with Blazers superstar teammate Damian Lillard dropping in on the call. Lillard asked all the right questions and he surely pushed the right buttons as Simons tried his best to address Dame’s awkward queries about his then-new-found love affair, but it was clear that he was more than a little embarrassed.

Simons is the first American to enter and be selected in an NBA draft directly after graduation from high school since the league first implemented age restriction rules in 2005. He became the third high school player since 2015 to be drafted in the NBA, behind Thon Maker and Satnam Singh Bhamara. He paid tribute to former Toronto Raptors superstar Tarcy McGrady during the NBA Dunk contest on Sunday, by donning T-Mac's jersey and pulling off a dunk McGrady had in the 2000 dunk contest. Simons won the contest over Toppin in the final round via a new rule called the "Judge's choice." Simons and Toppin had one dunk each in the round, and instead of a score, the five judges selected a name, with Simons receiving three votes to Toppin's two. He thus became the first Portland player to ever win the honour.

(Image Courtesy: Bre Hudson Twitter)