ANG vs SLV Dream11: Angola vs Slovenia Team, Prediction and Top Picks

Angola [ANG] will lock horns with Slovenia [SLV] in Group B of the FIBA Olympic Basketball Qualifying tournament. This game will be played at the Zalgirio Arena, Kaunas, Lithuania and is scheduled for Wednesday, June 30 at 4:30 PM local time [Wednesday, June 30 at 7:00 PM IST]. Slovenia will be playing their first game of the campaign, and they will be hoping for a winning start against an Angola side who lost their first game to Poland. Here is a look at ANG vs SLV Dream11 team, top picks and ANG vs SLV Dream11 prediction.

ANG vs SLV Game preview

Angola started the tournament on a bad note as they got trashed by Poland 83-64. Yannick Moreira was the only positive for Angola, as the centre racked 27 points, but failed to get any support from his teammates, which led to the loss. Edson Ndoneima scored 11 points and it was only him and Moriera who scored more than 10 points for Angola. If the African team wants to make it out of the group, they will need more contributions from the other players. Going up against Luka Doncic is going to be one of the most daunting tasks for Angola, but they will have to think of something to stop his brilliance, which in turn will help them get to a win.

Slovenia have won 4 out of their 6 previous games and will be hoping to get their campaign off to a flying start with a win over Angola, who seem to have no answers in defence. Slovenia will be hoping for a big night from superstar player Luka Doncic, who was phenomenal for the Mavericks in the postseason. He alone can very well change the game and his presence gives the Slovenian side a big boost in this competition.

ANG vs SLV rosters

Angola: Yannick Moreira, Selton Miguel, Jiilson Bango, Joshua Pereira Kashila, Teotonio Do, Abou Gakou, Edson Ndoniema, Eduardo Migas, Hermenegildo Santos, Glofate Buiamba, Malick Cisse, Pedro Bastos

Slovenia: Luka Rupnik, Aleksej Nikolic, Klemen Prepelic, Edo Muric, Mike Tobey, Jaka Blazic, Gregor Hrovat, Ziga Dimec, Zoran Dragic, Vlatko Cancar, Jakob Cebasek, Luka Doncic

ANG vs SLV Dream11 top picks

Angola: Yannick Moreira, Edson Ndoniema, Pedro Bastos

Slovenia: Luka Donic, Vlatko Cancar, Mike Tobey

ANG vs SLV Dream11 team

Point Guards: Luka Doncic, Pedro Bastos

Shooting Guards: Edson Ndoniema, Klemen Prepelic

Small Forward: Vlatko Cancar

Power Forwards: Mike Tobey, Eduardo Mingas

Centre: Yannick Moreira

ANG vs SLV Dream11 prediction

Slovenia have a brilliant squad and with a superstar like Luka Doncic in their midst, they can very well make their way into the Olympic games. Considering that, we predict a win for Slovenia against their African rivals

Note: The above-given ANG vs SLV Dream11 prediction and ANG vs SLV Dream11 team is based on our own research and analysis, selection of these players in the team will not guarantee any success.

Image Credits:Košarkarska zveza SIovenije/Twitter, Angola Basketball Official/Instagram