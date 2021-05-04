Anthony Davis Block Vs Nuggets STUNS Nikola Jokic And Co as Lakers End Losing Run

In the absence of LeBron James, Anthony Davis literally stepped up on the clutch for the Los Angeles Lakers as he soared for a mighty game-winning block on Denver Nuggets guard Facundo Campazzo. Davis' heroics also snapped the Lakers' three-game losing run as Frank Vogel's side remained in the hunt for a playoff berth. Along with his last-gasp block, Davis scored 25 points with seven rebounds for the defending NBA champions.

Nuggets vs Lakers: Crucial Anthony Davis block before final whistle seals win for Lakers

The Lakers, who had lost six of their past seven fixtures heading into the clash against the Nuggets, were undermanned with James sitting out with a sore right ankle, while Dennis Schroder was absent too. However, Anthony Davis scored 25 points and had key plays on both ends of the floor in the final minute as the short-handed Lakers snapped a three-game losing streak with a 93-89 victory over the Denver Nuggets on Monday night. The Lakers led by 14 points midway through the fourth quarter before the Nuggets got within 89-87 with a late rally.





Davis then hit a jumper with 41.8 seconds remaining to give the Lakers a four-point lead. However, Nikola Jokic hit a pair of free throws to cut it in half but Talen Horton-Tucker hit a reverse layup with 15.1 seconds left to push the advantage up to 93-89. After a Denver timeout, Davis crucially blocked Facundo Campazzo's 3-point attempt to end any hopes of a Nuggets' come back and end their five-game winning streak.





After missing over a month with a calf strain, Davis rejoined the Lakers lineup in late April but looked sluggish and out of rhythm. In six games prior to Tuesday night's contest. Davis was averaging just 16.5 points and 6.7 rebounds on 39.4 percent shooting since his return.

Jokic led the Nuggets with 32 points and Michael Porter Jr. added 19 as the Nuggets remained in third place on the Western Conference. However, the win for the Lakers improved their record to 37-28 and moved them back into fifth in the Western Conference.

Which teams have qualified for the 2021 NBA playoffs?

From the Western Conference, the Utah Jazz, Phoenix Suns, and LA Clippers have confirmed their spots in the playoffs. From the Eastern Conference, the Sixers and the Nets have booked their place in the playoffs. The Nuggets have almost confirmed their spot in the next round as well while the Bucks and the Knicks from the East have also nearly made it to the playoffs.

