Anthony Davis Couldn't Contain His Laughter After Being Interrupted By A Journalist's Dog

Anthony Davis led the Los Angeles Lakers to their 110-100 Game 4 victory against the Houston Rockets this week. The Lakers, who lost Game 1, now have a 3-1 lead with three straight wins, on their way to secure their spot in the Western Conference Finals. Davis recorded a 29-point performance on the night, while LeBron James and Alex Caruso each added 16 points.

Lakers vs Rockets Game 4: Anthony Davis post-game interview gets interrupted by the interviewer's dog

“All I heard was ‘roof roof’" 😂🐶



A dog crashed AD’s postgame presser. pic.twitter.com/59kkpteLNO — NBA TV (@NBATV) September 11, 2020

During the online press conference, an interviewer was Davis about the Kobe Bryant tribute t-shirt he was wearing. However, before the interviewer could complete the question, her dog barked. Though she tried continuing the question, the dog kept barking, which caused the Lakers star to laugh. The reporter explained that her dog was going crazy, while Davis explained that he couldn't hear anything. “All I heard was ‘roof roof’," Davis said, smiling into the camera.

Lakers vs Rockets Game 4 highlights

Davis added 12 rebounds to his 29-point performance, while James narrowly missed out on a triple-double, adding 16 points, 15 rebounds and 9 assists during the Western Conference semifinals. Rajon Rando added 11 points, 10 rebounds and 8 assists. The Lakers gave up a massive lead but managed to make a comeback by the final quarter. In a postgame interview, Davis agreed that their team has "too many turnovers".

Russell Westbrook led the Rockets with 25 points, while James Harden scored 21, shooting a 2-of-11 from the field. Eric Gordon scored 19 points, while Austin Rivers posted 14 points. The Rockets struggled offensively as the Lakers outscored them 62-24 in the paint and 19-2 on fast-break points. Rockets head coach Mike D'Antoni agreed that though they're on the brink of elimination, they have to win the next game. "We'll go out and if we lay it on the line like the way we did in the fourth quarter, we'll be fine."

Anthony Davis has taken his game to a whole new level in the playoffs.



Houston had absolutely no answer for The Brow in Game 4. 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/RgZGfSqTAW — Hilltop Hoops (@HilltopNBA) September 11, 2020

The Lakers were leading by 23 till the fourth quarter, which is when Westbrook made his corner three-pointer with around three minutes left. Harden was even asked why the Rockets were "flat" for the previous three quarters. "Good question," Harden responded, adding that their team couldn't do anything about it. Game 5 is scheduled for Saturday, 8:00 pm EST (Sunday, 5:30 am IST).

(Image credits: NBA TV Twitter)