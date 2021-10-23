Last Updated:

Anthony Davis, Dwight Howard Fight On Bench During Lakers Vs Suns Game; WATCH

The LA Lakers endured a very frustrating night after being handed their second straight loss in the NBA 2021-22 season by the Phoneix Suns 115-105.

Anthony Davis and Dwight Howard fight

Los Angeles Lakers' poor start to the NBA season continues after losing their second consecutive game of the season and that too on their own court at Staples Center. Lakers started their NBA 2021-22 season losing to Golden State Warriors 114-121. On Friday night it was the turn of the Phoenix Suns to hand them defeat with the Lakers going down 105-115. Apart from the loss, the night was frustrating for LA Lakers due to Anthony Davis and Dwight Howard fight 

NBA news: Anthony Davis fight with Dwight Howard

The Anthony Davis fight with Dwight Howard occurred with the Phoenix Suns beginning to dominate the game and outscored the Lakers 34-18 in the second quarter to take a 57-44 lead into halftime. Going back to Dwight Howard fight with Anthony Davis, the incident occurred during the second quarter. Anthony Davis appeared to shout something at Howard when both the teams had walked off the floor. While Dwight Howard did not acknowledge what Davis said and sat down as the Lakers team began to huddle. Davis then approached Howard and stood over him exchanging words and when Howard stood up, Davis grabbed his teammate by the arm and yelled again before both the players had to be separated.

NBA: Earvin Magic Johnson reacts to Anthony Davis-Dwight Howard fight

Lakers legend Earvin Magic Johnson took to Twitter and expressed his disappointment over Dwight Howard and Anthony Davis fight during the match. In his tweet, Johnson wrote that in all these years of being associated with the Los Angeles Lakers team, he has never seen a physical fight taking place. 

Recap of Lakers vs Suns NBA match

Apart from Anthony David fight with Dwight Howard, The Lakers vs Suns game will also be remembered for Chris Paul reaching a major milestone during the match. The Suns point guard scored his 20,000th career point on the way to 23 points and 14 assists. Paul became the first player in NBA history to pair 20,000 points with 10,000 career assists Apart from Paul,  Devin Booker added 14 points in the Phoenix Suns win over Los Angeles Lakers.

For the Lakers, LeBron James scored 25 points and Russell Westbrook had 22 points, 11 rebounds and had nine assists. Davis had 22 points and 14 rebounds, and Carmelo Anthony added 16 points in the rematch of the first-round playoff series last season which was won by the Suns as they reached the NBA Finals before losing to Milwaukee Bucks. While the Suns kept their winning core together, the Lakers have 12 new players this season.

