Is Anthony Davis Playing Tonight Vs Grizzlies? When Is Anthony Davis Coming Back?

Los Angeles Lakers will go up against the Memphis Grizzlies at the FedExForum Arena tonight. LA Lakers are currently on the top of the points table with 45 wins in their pocket. They will be looking forward to dominating their upcoming game against The Grizzlies. However, the inevitable question of ‘Is Anthony Davis playing tonight’ has been hurting Lakers fans. Anthony Davis has been listed as a questionable pick for Saturday’s game due to an injured elbow.

Anthony Davis suffers what looks to be a lower right leg injury. #Lakers pic.twitter.com/ayMUVFwmjL — Lakers Daily (@LakersDailyCom) February 22, 2020

Anthony Davis injury: Is Anthony Davis playing tonight?

NBA fans want to know the answer to the 'is Anthony Davis James playing tonight' question. As per reports, Anthony Davis’ elbow injury will force him out of the upcoming Lakers game against Memphis Grizzlies. Anthony Davis has missed out on seven games in this season so far. NBA fans are concerned about the 26-year-old NBA superstar.

Anthony Davis injury: Is Anthony Davis playing tonight? What happened to Anthony Davis?

AD heads to locker room after scary fall on back.



Hope he's ok 🙏 pic.twitter.com/TZgQGuQKnd — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 8, 2020

During Los Angeles Lakers' 117-87 victory over the New York Knicks, Anthony Davis fell down awkwardly. Davis tried to block a shot from Julius Randle and fell down. In doing so, not only did Anthony Davis sustain a bruised sacrum, but he also injured the lower part of his spine close to the tail bone. It might be heartbreaking for a lot of NBA fans, but Anthony Davis is expected to remain off-court against the Memphis Grizzlies.

Anthony Davis injury update: When is Anthony Davis coming back?

There are no official reports about Anthony Davis’ NBA return. However, Davis’ agent Rich Paul revealed that his client (Anthony Davis) remained sore after the injury. He had to undergo a lot of X-rays. Unfortunately, the X-ray results came back negative. Lakers are planning to rest Anthony Davis for a couple of games. Thus, the answer to the 'is Anthony Davis playing tonight' remains a 'no'.

