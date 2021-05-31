Anthony Davis Injury Update: Is Lakers Star Out Of NBA Playoffs 2021? Fans Curious

The Phoenix Suns, with a lingering Chris Paul injury, have kept their Round 1 series against the Los Angeles Lakers alive. Devin Booker continues to lead the team, while the Lakers have Anthony Davis and LeBron James dominating. Davis, however, is currently on a day-to-day basis. Here is more on the Anthony Davis injury update and the latest NBA scores as of Sunday evening -

Anthony Davis injury update: Will the Lakers star play in the NBA Playoffs 2021?

During the Phoenix Suns' 100-92 win, Davis left the game at half-time – not returning for the remainder of the game. Per reports, Davis has a groin strain and played Game 4 while nursing a hyperextended right knee he suffered during Game 3's second half. While Davis might be back soon, the Suns-Lakers series might be affected.

Sources: Lakers‘ Anthony Davis will be day-to-day with his groin strain. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) May 31, 2021

Davis tried for a lay-up in the first half, only to end up falling and clutching his leg on the ground. He left at half-time and did not return. Now, reports state that he will be day-to-day, but might still be able to play Game 5. "He's undergoing further medical evaluation and we'll have more information tomorrow," Lakers head coach Frank Vogel said.

The team has been aiming for a two-peat and is dealing with countless injuries and hurdles this season. Vogel, referring to Davis' knee injury, said that Davis said his knee was sore, but still decided to play. "I thought he gave a heck of a run at it trying to compete through pain".

During the Lakers' past two wins, Davis has dropped a 34-point average. However, he struggled his game, only being able to score 6 points. Earlier this season, Davis missed weeks due to his calf and Achilles tendon injury. While the Lakers will have James to dominate and lead for them, they might not be able to make it ahead in the NBA playoffs 2021 without Davis in the lineup.

Lakers vs Suns Game 5 date and other details

Lakers vs Suns Game 5 date and Time – Tuesday, June 1, 10:00 PM EST (Wednesday, June 2, 7:30 AM IST)

Venue – Phoenix Suns Arena, Phoenix, AZ

Channel (USA) – BSAZ, SPECSN and TNT.

NBA scores

While Davis might be dealing with a new injury, Paul has been dealing with his own shoulder injury. "He said, ‘Coach, let me start, and if you don't think I'm looking like I normally do, then take me out and we'll have to go in a different direction,'" said head coach Monty Williams. "This is one of those situations that I had to trust the player".

Paul finished with 18 points and 9 assists. Devin Booker and Jae Crowder added 17 points each. LeBron James led the Lakers with 25 points.

(Image credits: AP)